Sidewalk Labs unveils $1.3-billion plan for Toronto’s waterfront amid concerns over privacy and data collection

Open this photo in gallery Dan Doctoroff, CEO of Sidewalk Labs, is photographed during a press conference in Toronto, on June 24, 2019. During an embargoed press conference, the media were given Toronto Tomorrow, Sidewalk's Proposal for development of a part of Toronto's eastern waterfront. Fred Lum

Google affiliate Sidewalk Labs LLC unveiled a blueprint to spend more than $1.3-billion over the next 20 years to plan and partly build a 190-acre “IDEA district” on Toronto’s eastern waterfront, outlining a vision for a technology-driven neighbourhood that is much larger than its original proposal.

The New York-based urban-planning firm, which is controlled by Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc., published a 1,524-page “Master Innovation and Development Plan” on Monday – 20 months after Waterfront Toronto announced that the two would work together to plan a community on the eastern shore of Toronto harbour. Waterfront Toronto, an agency controlled by governments of Toronto, Ontario and Canada, oversees development along Lake Ontario.

If completed, the district would merge sustainable urban design with new technology the company says will “demonstrate the impact of urban innovation on quality of life.” Tall buildings would be made from timber, with ground-floor spaces shielded from the elements to let residents spend more time outside year-round. Traffic lights could be reactive to allow more time for disabled pedestrians to cross; curbside parking spaces could be monitored and pre-booked.

Story continues below advertisement

Sidewalk’s plans allow for cameras and sensors to capture data that could help other companies better understand how people move around cities, prompting brand-new technologies to make city life better. Tens of thousands of people could live and work there, according to Sidewalk, which says it could generate billions of dollars for the economy.

“This proposal aims to do something extraordinary on Toronto’s eastern waterfront,” Sidewalk CEO Dan Doctoroff told reporters ahead of the plan’s public release. “Create the neighbourhood of the future in the right kind of way, with people at its centre, and with cutting-edge technology and forward-thinking urban design combining to achieve ambitious improvements in the urban environment and in the way we all live.”

The plan’s release follows months of controversies and debate about the project’s implications for privacy and data collection, as well as questions about the land value and ownership and Sidewalk’s business model. After months of meetings with the public and municipal, provincial and federal governments, the plan will set into motion months of further public consultations; it must ultimately be approved by Waterfront Toronto’s board and all three levels of government.

In its plan released Monday, Sidewalk said that “Quayside,” the 12-acre area that Waterfront Toronto sought to develop in a request for proposals sent out in 2017, could be a strong starting point for its project, but the kinds of innovations it hopes to put into place require a much bigger scale. It is asking for the right to develop the western portion of nearby Villiers Island to create an “urban innovation campus” for both startups and a new Google Canada headquarters. However, that land is owned by the City of Toronto and Ports Toronto, not by Waterfront, complicating Sidewalk’s ability to acquire it.

The remainder of the “IDEA District” (short for the Innovative Development and Economic Acceleration District) would occupy the rest of Villiers Island, and on Polson Quay and a chunk of land east of the Don River. Sidewalk hopes to plan for its design, implement technology there, and potentially help finance infrastructure, including for light-rail transit in the community.

In return for using the land and funding its infrastructure, Sidewalk proposes unique funding mechanisms flowing in each direction. It wants both “performance payments” from governments if they hit certain targets while offering 10-per-cent payments to governments on any new technologies Sidewalk develops there for 10 years.

“Waterfront Toronto’s bold aspirations are not merely dreams,” Mr. Doctoroff told reporters. “They can be achieved.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In an interview Monday morning, Waterfront Toronto chair Stephen Diamond said he agreed with a number of the plan’s points but said its ambition was “aggressive” – and that it was not clear if some of Sidewalk’s requests were possible or even legal. “It’s a lot to ask for at an initial stage,” Mr. Diamond said in an interview. He noted that key questions, particularly around technology, remained unanswered. “There’s 1,500 pages here, but there’s still gaps.”

Sidewalk’s ambitions will also face numerous roadblocks. The company only has the right to plan and develop on the Quayside site at the bottom of Parliament Street; it would need to win over numerous groups, including the City of Toronto and private landowners, in order to get access to more of the land.

Sidewalk also proposes numerous regulatory changes at the municipal and provincial level to accommodate its plans for traffic, technology and tall timber buildings.

Sidewalk says the Quayside site alone is insufficient for both the scale of technology it hopes to deploy and the investment in transit it says the eastern waterfront needs. The company calls expanded transit “critical” to the development, and has offered to help finance a 6.5-kilometre rail line, but not own it. It expects the cost to be about $1.2-billion.

Mr. Diamond said that he is eager to consult the public on Sidewalk’s plans, though worried the company’s insistence on requirements that are out of Waterfront’s hands, such as transit, will make the process difficult. “It’s hard to figure out where we’re going on a public process with the issue of transit being held over our heads,” the chair said.

One of the key public criticisms of the proposed project has been around how data would be collected and stored. Sidewalk has said in recent months it wants data to be held and managed by an independent trust, to which anyone developing technology, including Sidewalk itself, would need to apply for permission – potentially ensuring that no one company gets greater economic benefit and that citizens’ privacy be protected.

Story continues below advertisement

Sidewalk expanded upon that plan Monday, suggesting it and other development goals be overseen by a “public administrator that can prioritize innovation and new approaches without compromising the public interest.” That public administrator could be hired by Waterfront Toronto in accordance with land-stewardship mandate, Sidewalk said.

How that data generated by the public gets used to develop new wealth-creating innovations has also been a contentious issue. Project critics have expressed frustration that Sidewalk, being a sister company to Google, has an upper hand because it would already have access to a vast pool of data about peoples’ lives, thus making it easier and faster for the company to develop new technologies.

Intellectual-property (IP) experts have similarly warned that Waterfront Toronto should take a strong stance in getting a piece of any IP that Sidewalk might develop with Canadians’ data. Earlier agreements between Sidewalk and Waterfront say that the two parties would share in Sidewalk’s innovations, though no specifics were yet outlined. Sidewalk’s proposed master plan, however, suggests that the public sector receive 10 per cent of any profit generated by technologies developed on its Toronto site over a 10-year period.

The company also proposes a “patent pledge,” suggesting that it wouldn’t assert Canadian-issued hardware or software patents against third parties that might develop technology that relies on them, with some exceptions.

“It hasn’t always been an easy journey to this point. And to their credit, Torontonians challenged us at every step -- and made the plan better,” Mr. Doctoroff said Monday.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.