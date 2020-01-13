Sidewalk leaders sidestep negotiation tensions as Toronto smart-city deadline looms

Waterfront Toronto chair Stephen Diamond is still showing caution about proceeding with a Google-affiliated digital-first community on the edge of Lake Ontario, even while on the publicity circuit to promote the project.
The leading public-sector executive behind the project appeared with Sidewalk Labs chief executive officer Dan Doctoroff at the Toronto Region Board of Trade Monday at a lunch meeting where they brushed aside the tensions that could dismantle the project. Both sidestepped discussing the separate efforts their organizations are privately taking to make a business case from the proposed digital-first community at the foot of Parliament Street called Quayside. “I’m sure there will still be some arm wrestling on some financial issues,” Mr. Diamond told the Bay Street crowd, noting that he had to defend taxpayers’ interests on the public agency’s behalf.
The project could become a world-leading community that reimagines urban development in a connected world, proposing a gamut of urban-planning innovations from remote garbage-sorting technologies to artificial-intelligence-powered efficient heating systems. It faces a final go-ahead vote by tripartite Waterfront Toronto’s board of directors on March 31 before individual project components face government approvals.
Mr. Diamond and Mr. Doctoroff focused their Board of Trade discussion on how Toronto and Canada could become “the global hub of urban innovations,” in Mr. Doctoroff’s words. But behind the scenes, publicly run Waterfront Toronto is seeking financial terms and a stake in the project’s innovations that would best benefit Canadians. And Sidewalk – the urban-planning subsidiary of Google parent Alphabet Inc. – is quietly determining if it can make a financial case for developing and deploying brand-new technologies on a relatively small 12-acre site. Either party could walk away in the coming weeks.
Former New York City deputy mayor Mr. Doctoroff was largely bullish on the project being approved – noting that “we need to achieve reasonable financial returns” – while Mr. Diamond took several opportunities to point out that nothing was confirmed. “We’re not sure yet we will be” successful in partnering with Sidewalk, Mr. Diamond said.
The lawyer and veteran Toronto developer returned to a talking point he has used regularly since becoming Waterfront’s chair last year – that Quayside has started conversations that governments and the public needed to have “to come to grips” with the future of technology in cities.
The two leaders had not appeared in public together before. Even in private, they have largely communicated through letters amid tense negotiations about the project. Soon after Mr. Diamond was appointed as Waterfront Toronto’s chair by all three levels of government in early 2019, he began to privately communicate dissatisfaction with the degree to which Mr. Doctoroff and his company were unspooling project details in public before sharing them with Waterfront. At the start of the Board of Trade lunch, he acknowledged their history of sparring: “People asked whether Dan and I were going to arm-wrestle today,” he said.
Mr. Diamond’s frustrations came to a peak in June when Sidewalk published a long-awaited master plan that, at 1,500 pages, asked for extended powers over a slice of land more than 16 times larger than it had won a contract for, while still leaving unanswered questions about its proposed technologies. Calling the plan “aggressive,” Mr. Diamond began a four-month campaign to rein in Sidewalk’s demands for the project.
Sidewalk gradually acquiesced to a number of Waterfront Toronto’s demands, including much more favourable intellectual-property terms for Canadians and public stewardship of data collected in the community. But Sidewalk only agreed to return to the project’s initial 12-acre scope just a day before the make-or-break Halloween vote for the project that Mr. Diamond had set for Waterfront’s board of directors. The board then voted unanimously to proceed with reviewing the project’s new terms ahead of the final March 31 vote.
Among Sidewalk’s proposals in the expanded June plan was a new Canadian headquarters for Google on a slice of land southeast of Quayside. Mr. Doctoroff told the Board of Trade crowd that Sidewalk was now exploring opportunities to include it in the Quayside lands. But he also hinted at continued ambitions to build more broadly than the 12 acres it’s allowed to plan for – calling it the “initial scope” of the project.
