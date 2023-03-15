A police officer controls an access to a branch of Silicon Valley Bank in Wellesley, Massachusetts, U.S., March 13, 2023. BRIAN SNYDER/Reuters

Canada’s banking regulator has moved to wind up Silicon Valley Bank’s Canadian branch as one of the largest global tech financers struggles to find a buyer after its failure roiled markets and stoked concern around the stability of regional banks.

The winding up order – a court order that forces an insolvent company into liquidation – was approved on Wednesday morning, according to court documents. Canada’s banking regulator said Sunday that it had taken control of SVB Canada and that it planned to apply for a court order to wind up SVB’s Canadian operations – which also allows the liquidator to launch an auction to seek out bidders for the domestic operations.

PWC was appointed as the liquidator to oversee the future of the tech bank’s Canadian assets.

SVB’s Canadian arm is unusual in that it has a license to lend, but it cannot take deposits. While some Canadian startups had deposits with the bank’s U.S. arm, the Canadian operation did not hold any client money.

SVB is a small lender in Canada. The tech financer had US$692-million in assets and US$349-million in outstanding loans in Canada as of December, according to OSFI filings.

