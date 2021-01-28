 Skip to main content
Silver, precious metal mining shares the latest hit by Reddit-fuelled volatility

Niall McGeeMining reporter
A First Majestic Silver mine in Mexico.

The silver market is the latest to experience incredible volatility after retail investors incited by promotional posts on social media site Reddit bid up the prices of the precious metal and silver miners.

One post on Reddit posted on Wednesday implored investors to inflict “THE BIGGEST SHORT SQUEEZE IN THE WORLD” on the silver market and suggested that investors could bid up the price of the precious metal to US$1,000 an ounce from US$25.

“Silver Bullion Market is one of the most manipulated on earth,” the post on the group wallstreetbets began.

“Any short squeeze in silver paper shorts would be EPIC.”

On Thursday, shares in Canadian silver miner First Majestic Silver Corp. (FT-T ) surged by as much as 50 per cent in early trading while the prices of ETFs that track physical silver bullion increased by up to 7 per cent.

In a release on Thursday morning, First Majestic said there was no material news that would account for surge in price and trading volume in its shares.

Other silver companies also rose swiftly after trading began, with Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR-T ), Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS-T ) and silver streaming company Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM-T ) up 22 per cent, 14 per cent, and 12 per cent respectively. But after surging early on, all of the stocks lost a big chunk of their gains.

The volatility in the silver market comes after days of similar dislocation in companies such as like BlackBerry, GameStop and AMC, which were also driven up wildly based on internet chat room posts by anonymous posters urging others to pile into the market.

The rapid-fire increases in the shares of some of the stock being promoted saw some Wall Street hedge fund managers losing huge amounts of money, as they scrambled to “cover” short positions on the targeted stocks. When a stock is shorted one investor borrows shares from another investor, and sells it right away hoping the price will plummet. If the trade goes well, the hedge fund later buys back the shares at a much lower price and gives the stock back to the original investor, thus making a substantial capital gain.  But if the price of the company being shorted rises, hedge funds can lose massive amounts of money quickly. Furthermore, when investors buy back shares to close out the trade, it cause the price of the stock to accelerate even more, making shorting one of the riskiest plays in the market.

The silver post on Reddit that ignited the market on Thursday post generated thousands of comments and many giddy at the thought of inflicting financial pain on Wall Street investors.

One participant in the chatroom called pizdets17 wrote “Crash JPMorgan, buy $SLV,” suggesting that bidding up the price of silver would inflict losses on Wall Street investment banks such JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Trading has been so hectic in recent days that trading was been halted in some of the stocks affected.

