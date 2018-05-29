Simons taps outside investors for first time as challenges pressure retailers

La Maison Simons is bringing in outside investors for the first time in its storied history, striking deals with two public sector partners that will help fund a new distribution centre key to its strategy as it confronts an unforgiving retail environment.

The Quebec City-based clothing store chain, believed to be the oldest privately-owned family business in the country at 178 years, is opening its share capital to the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and Investissement Québec after weeks of talks. Simons announced details of the agreements in Quebec City Tuesday morning.

Simons opens its doors to outside investors for bigger push into e-commerce

The Caisse will make a $27-million investment in Simons while Investissement Québec will put in $17-million, Simons said in a background document. The Quebec government will also lend the company $81-million on undisclosed terms, most of it for the purchase of equipment for the new distribution facility. Labour fund Fonds de solidarité FTQ is contributing $20-million through a real estate partnership with Simons for land purchase and construction.

Picking the Caisse and the government as partners will allow Simons to push ahead with its strategy without the risk that they will meddle heavily in the business or press for a takeover. Chief Executive Peter Simons had said he was looking for patient investors that share his company’s values. The closely-held company is owned by the Simons family.

Located in Quebec City, the new distribution centre will stretch over about 575,000 square feet. The heavily-automated facility will give Simons the power to process roughly 15,000 orders per hour and ship more than 40 million units per year, doubling its current handling capacity, the company says. It is expected to open in 2020 at a total project cost of $215-million.

Simons, which sells private-label and designer clothing in addition to home fashions, has managed to hold its own in a retail environment that has laid to waste other companies in recent years. Sears Canada closed its final stores in January after months-long liquidation, the latest casualty in an industry grappling to balance the need for a traditional bricks-and-mortar presence with internet sales channels.

Still, Simons faces the same challenges as its home-grown rivals. Moves by Quebec, Ontario and Alberta to hike the minimum wage are cranking up the pressure on the industry. And international e-commerce giants like Amazon.com Inc. and others continue to take share from smaller players.

Mr. Simons has been among the loudest voices calling for the federal and provincial governments to subject foreign-based online retailers to the same tax regulations as local businesses.

“They’re really pushing me, they’re stretching me out to the limit,” the CEO said in March of the changing business conditions. “It’s forcing us to invest very aggressively. It’s forcing us to change our financial structure [and bring in outside capital] to be able to make the investments because, in the end, it all rests on productivity.”

Simons now has 15 stores Canada-wide. It had planned to have 17 locations by 2019 but may fall slightly short of that target as it shifts more resources to its web offering. The retailer’s annual sales currently top $500-million and internet volumes should make up about one-fifth of the total this year, Mr. Simons said in March.

