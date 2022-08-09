BRP Inc. DOO-T said it has been hit by a cyberattack and has suspended operations temporarily.

The maker of Sea-Doo watercraft and Ski-Doo snowmobiles said that it determined Monday that it was “the target of malicious cybersecurity activity” and took immediate measures to contain the situation. Its shares fell 2 per cent to $93.49 in morning trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The company said it hired external cybersecurity experts who are helping its internal information technology team to secure its systems. It said it has also begun an investigation of the attack.

The disclosure comes as BRP announced another acquisition, this time of one of its long-time suppliers. The company said it struck a definitive agreement to buy the Shawinigan, Que.-based business of Swiss vehicle parts maker Kongsberg Automotive ASA for an undisclosed sum.

The deal adds 300 employees to BRP’s payroll and will bolster its expertise in mechatronics and its innovation capabilities, Chief Executive José Boisjoli said. Mechatronics is a branch of engineering focusing on the design and manufacturing of products that have both mechanical and electronic components.

The takeover is BRP’s second in a week. The company announced last Friday that it bought an an 80-per-cent stake in Pinion GmbH, a developer of mechanical gearboxes for traditional and electric bicycles. That deal is part of an early-stage move by BRP into urban mobility and services vehicles.

