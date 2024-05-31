Ski-Doo maker BRP reports first-quarter loss as revenue down from year ago

BRP Inc. DOO-T reported a first-quarter loss as revenues fell compared with a year earlier, saying it would lower production to reduce network inventory amid current macroeconomic challenges.

The Ski-Doo and Sea-Doo maker posted a net loss of $7.4-million for the quarter ended April 30, down from a profit of $154.5-million a year earlier.

BRP says that amounted to a loss of 10 cents per diluted share for the quarter, compared with earnings of $1.92 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $2.03-billion, down from $2.43-billion in the first quarter of last year.

On a normalized basis, BRP says it earned 95 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter compared with a normalized profit of $2.38 per diluted share a year earlier.

Chief executive Jose Boisjoli says the first-quarter results were in line with expectations, but noted he expects dealers’ profits to come under further pressure later this year amid challenges such as competition and high interest rates.