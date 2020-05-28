Ski-Doo maker BRP swings to a loss, sees revenue drop as pandemic hits demand

Open this photo in gallery A truck loaded with Ski-Doos drives past a shop selling BRP Inc. products in Valcourt, Que., May 30, 2019. Christinne Muschi/Christinne Muschi/The Globe and

Sea-Doo and Ski-Doo maker BRP Inc. swung to a loss for its latest quarter and expects a major drop in revenue over the next three months as the coronavirus pandemic rips hard into its business.

The economic fallout from the COVID-19 crisis is dampening demand for BRP’s power sports vehicles outside the United States in particular, the company said in a statement disclosing first quarter earnings Thursday.

The sales softeness, combined with the company’s suspension of work at production sites in early May, means BRP sees revenue falling about 40 per cent during the May to July period compared to a year ago. The company has decided to stop manufacturing outboard engines, which will also play into the revenue decline.

“The sudden impact of the COVID-19 crisis has brought rapid changes that significantly disrupted our business and forced us to quickly and successfully adjust our plan,” BRP Chief Executive José Boisjoli said in the statement.

Valcourt, Que-based BRP has laid off factory workers, cut spending and lowered pay for executives and office staff in response to the health crisis. On Wednesday evening, the company said it would discontinue production of Evinrude outboard engines immediately because the business has been “greatly impacted” by COVID-19.

The Sturtevant, WI plant where they’re made will be repurposed for new marine-related projects. Some 650 workers will lose their jobs as a result of the decision, company spokesperson Elaine Arsenault confirmed. That’s about 5 per cent of BRP’s global workforce.

Mr. Boisjoli expressed confidence that business would pick up as BRP’s plants come back online after government-mandated shutdowns and dealers re-open.

The company is forecasting a more moderate revenue decline of between 10 and 20 per cent for the second half of the year.

“With the new travel restrictions and vacation at home trend, our retail is returning strongly and showing very positive signs,” the CEO said in Thursday’s statement.

BRP reported a net loss of $226.1-million or $2.58 per share for the quarter ended April 30. Revenue fell 7.8 per cent to $1.23-billion. The company recorded a non-cash impairment charge of $171.4-million related to its marine business.

BRP, spun out from Bombardier Inc. in 2003, makes motorized recreational vehicles that cost thousands of dollars. Customers are passionate about the products, but the vehicles remain a discretionary purchase.

