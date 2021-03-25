Ski-Doo maker BRP to invest $300-million in bid to offer electric versions of products by 2026

Ski-Doo and Sea-Doo maker BRP Inc. says it will spend $300-million on an effort to offer electric models for each of its product lines by the end of 2026 as it gears up to meet growing consumer interest in cleaner powersports vehicles.
The first product is expected to be introduced to the market within the next two years, followed by a quick rollout across all product lines, the Valcourt-based company said in a news release published in tandem with its fourth quarter earnings results.
The company said it is developing technology in-house based on its Rotax modular electric powerpack, with teams in Austria and Quebec working on different aspects of the vehicles. It said it is actively recruiting new employees for the effort, and plans to create an electric vehicle development centre in Canada to focus on the charger and battery pack.
“We have always said electrification was not a question of ‘if’ but a question of ‘when,’” BRP chief executive José Boisjoli said in a statement. “We are leveraging our engineering know-how and innovation capabilities to define the best strategy for developing electric-powered products.”
BRP has previously stated its intention to offer battery-powered models to customers but Thursday’s announcement brings its plans into sharper focus and marks the first time it has said how much it would invest. Mr. Boisjoli told The Globe and Mail in an interview in December that demand for battery-powered recreational vehicles remains tepid at the moment and that part of the reasoning for bringing the development work in-house is to limit dealings with partners to preserve profit margins.
The company is pushing into electric vehicles just as a crop of new rivals also hope to crack the market. Among them is Montreal-based Taiga Motors Inc., which plans to go public later this year through a special-purpose acquisition company merger. Taiga’s backers include a $100-million investment from a group led by Northern Private Capital, a Toronto-based private equity fund founded by Nova Scotia billionaire John Risley.
BRP reported a profit of $264.3-million or $2.95 per share on revenue of $1.8-billion for its latest quarter as it benefits from a surge in demand from people spending on leisure closer to home during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is forecasting revenue growth of between 25 per cent and 30 per cent for its current fiscal year compared to the year just ended.
