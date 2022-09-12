A food delivery person wears a protective face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as they do a pick up in Yaletown in Vancouver, Thursday, December 3, 2020.JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

Global food-delivery conglomerate Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. is laying off as many as 350 Canadian employees as it becomes the latest company to slash costs in a skittish market for the sector.

The conglomerate bought Winnipeg’s SkipTheDishes in 2016 when it was one of Canada’s highest-profile start-ups. A LinkedIn analysis shows the company employs about 2,600 people in Winnipeg.

Though food delivery has boomed in recent years, especially during the pandemic, the sector faced a wave of consolidation in recent years as it struggled to manage its costs in the face of rapid growth. Like numerous courier-focused companies, it has also clashed with employees and unions over labour rights and costs.

The delivery sector is also grappling with a re-opening world after more than two years of staggered pandemic shutdowns. And since mid-November, markets have been punishing cash-hungry tech companies after years of growth-at-all-costs exuberance. Just Eat Takeaway’s Amsterdam-listed shares have fallen more than 70 per cent since then.

Just Eat Takeaway says it has 94 million active customers in 22 countries, and owns numerous other food-delivery brands including Grubhub, Foodora and Lieferando. In August, the Dutch conglomerate revealed that its loss for the first half of 2022 had grown more than seven-fold, to 3.5-billion Euros, from 486-million Euros a year earlier.

Its chief executive Jitse Groen tried to assuage investors in a press release Aug. 3 by saying that “our path to profitability is accelerating.” He said he hoped the company’s earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization would be positive on an adjusted level by sometime next year.

Just Eat Takeaway confirmed the Canadian layoffs after CTV News Winnipeg and the tech-news website BetaKit first reported them. “Following a comprehensive review of its Global Logistics workforce, Just Eat Takeaway.com has made changes to the global organization to best set the business and its partners up for sustainable growth,” an unnamed Just Eat Takeaway spokesperson said by e-mail Monday.

“This includes reducing the size of the Logistics team in Canada that support multiple, global markets across the business.”

SkipTheDishes’s early backers included Shopify Inc. executives Tobi Lutke and Harley Finkelstein, Wattpad Corp. co-founder Allen Lau, Two Small Fish Ventures co-founder Eva Lau, and David’s Tea co-founder David Segal. Its 2016 acquisition was worth as much as $200-million.

In late August, Just Eat Takeaway sold its one-third stake in the Brazilian food-delivery platform iFood to the Dutch multinational Prosus N.V. for as much as 1.8 billion Euros including performance payments. The company said that day that it “remains focused on improving its profitability and on a disciplined allocation of capital.”

