Sky Regional Airlines to close after losing Air Canada Express contract

Eric AtkinsTransportation Reporter
Sky Regional Airlines Inc. will shut down its commercial flight operations on March 31 after losing its Air Canada Express contract.

Toronto-based Sky Regional, which employs about 650 people, flies 25 Embraer E175 planes branded as Air Canada Express.

Air Canada said on Monday it will make Chorus Aviation’s Jazz subsidiary the lone operator of Air Canada Express flights, and transfer the planes to Jazz Aviation. The move means the union that represents about 300 Sky Regional pilots will begin negotiations to transfer members to Jazz, amid a pandemic that has seen thousands of airline employees laid off.

“Sadly, as a result, we will be forced to shut down our operations, despite our many adjustments in the face of the various travel restrictions imposed by governments, thus far without any sector-specific support,” said Russell Payson, founder and chief executive officer of Sky Regional. “I am extremely proud of Sky Regional’s record, and its outstanding, innovative and dedicated team; and it is hard to reconcile the tragedy of today’s announcement given the strength and success of our organization.”

The transfer of the pilots to Jazz Aviation is subject to negotiations between Air Line Pilots Association and Jazz.

“Further to the termination of the [Air Canada agreement] between Air Canada and Sky Regional, Sky Regional will cease its operations and business, which includes, except for the pilots, the termination of employment for all its employees on March 31, 2021,” Sky Regional told employees in a memo, a copy of which was obtained by the Globe and Mail.

The pilots’ union said no one was available to comment on Monday and Tuesday.

Sky Regional employed 800 before the pandemic began a year ago. The planes, labelled Air Canada Express, flew out of Toronto to destinations in Canada and the United States.

“That’s big news,” John Gradek, who teaches aviation leadership at McGill University, said of Sky Regional’s shutdown.

He said Michael Rousseau, Air Canada’s new chief executive officer, is “flexing his muscles” with contractors and slashing costs to better position the airline for the eventual return to prepandemic levels of demand. Rousseau i s very much a cost accountant,” Mr. Gradek said. “He knows that to survive Air Canada is going to cut its costs significantly.”

Air Canada said on Monday it is “consolidating” its regional flights with Halifax-based Jazz Aviation to save $400-million over the 15 years of the agreement.

“Air Canada is consolidating its regional flying with Jazz in response to the ongoing devastating impact of COVID-19 upon the airline industry,” Air Canada said in a statement on Monday. “This necessary realignment of our regional services will help Air Canada achieve efficiencies and reduce operating costs and cash burn by consolidating its regional operations with one provider. Moreover, by streamlining the regional fleet, this agreement will also position Air Canada to operate more competitively with a single provider as traffic returns following the pandemic.”

Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way.

Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way.

Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

