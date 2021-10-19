 Skip to main content

Sleep Country Canada Holdings signs deal to buy Hush Blankets

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
David Friesema, CEO of Sleep Country Canada, at a store in Toronto, on May 10, 2017.

Aaron Vincent Elkaim/The Canadian Press

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. has signed a deal to buy Hush Blankets, a direct-to-consumer seller of weighted blankets, pillows, sheets and bed-in-a-box mattresses.

Under the deal, Sleep Country will acquire a 52 per cent stake in Hush for $25-million.

The company has also agreed to buy the other 48 per cent in annual 16 percentage point stake increments starting March 31, 2023, at a price based on the business’s financial performance.

Hush was founded in 2017 by Lior Ohayon and Aaron Spivak and launched a weighted blanket in Canada in 2018.

Sleep Country says Hush will continue to operate as an independent business led by Ohayon and Spivak and a board including senior management from Sleep Country and Hush.

The deal is expected to close on Oct. 22.

