Slow vaccinations a hiccup in year of recovery for Canada’s economy

The slow pace of vaccinations in Canada is unlikely to threaten a stellar year for economic growth, though further setbacks could delay the start of the recovery.
The early phase of vaccination has hit a snag in Canada. Shipments of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines – the only two authorized for use in the country – have been curtailed, resulting in fewer doses given of late. As of Wednesday, Canada had administered 2.6 doses per 100 people – a pace that ranks 33rd globally, according to the website Our World in Data.
Despite the slow start, the federal government has not changed its goal of vaccinating three million people by March, 23 million by June and everyone else by the end of September. So far, the government has not confirmed enough deliveries to meet its June goal. That could change, however, as more vaccines are approved.
On Bay Street, the sluggish rollout has done little to damper the financial outlook. The median forecast for economic growth this year is 4.4 per cent – no different than a month ago. Those projections had already baked in a tepid kickoff to Canada’s vaccination drive and, crucially, heavy restrictions on economic activity that would last through the winter.
Still, there are points of concern. The longer the pandemic rolls on, the more pain that some companies will feel – which ultimately creates a bigger bill for Ottawa.
The initial phase of vaccination is “a bit disappointing,” said Bank of Montreal chief economist Doug Porter. However, “I am a believer that the economy, when it is able to reopen, will be able to recover relatively quickly.”
A key timeframe is the second quarter, running April through June. That’s when vaccinations are scheduled to ramp up significantly, and when many economists expect a meaningful change in lockdown restrictions, which have largely curbed output in high-contact service industries.
“Canada was never slated to get a large number of vaccines in the first quarter, so the economic outlook for 2021 hinges more on whether the millions of doses expected to arrive in the spring show up on time,” Avery Shenfeld, chief economist at CIBC Capital Markets, said by e-mail. “There is indeed a risk that growth gets pushed back further into the year.”
But the threat of delayed output is merely that – a delay. For many economists, there’s little sign of permanent damage that would alter the course of recovery. That’s largely because of the unprecedented fiscal response, which has sent billions of dollars to households and businesses. Another dose of stimulus, costing up to $100-billion, will be in this year’s federal budget.
However, the longer it takes to emerge from necessary lockdowns, the costlier it becomes for Ottawa. A prolonged reliance on federal support “would leave the government with a bigger debt burden and bigger interest costs down the line, and possibly less room to manoeuvre on other priorities for the economy,” Mr. Porter said.
As it stands, there are some encouraging signs of late. Caseloads are trending lower in most regions of the country, while the number of COVID-19 hospital patients is down 12 per cent from a week ago. Several provinces – notably Alberta and Manitoba – have started to ease restrictions.
“As much as herd immunity is the goal, herd immunity is not the starting time for reopening,” said Eric Lascelles, chief economist at RBC Global Asset Management. “Full hospitals prompted closure, [and] emptying hospitals should prompt reopening.”
To be sure, COVID-19 remains a threat. While there are hopes of a seasonal slowdown in transmission, a third wave is a distinct possibility. Israel has given shots to more than half the country, and still the virus circulates widely, with most new cases from the highly contagious British variant. That variant is increasingly being found in Canada.
It’s a situation that underscores the urgency of getting shots into arms. On that front, Canada has been allotted 1.9 million doses through the COVAX program, which is primarily intended to supply developing countries, according to a document released Wednesday. Canada is the only Group of Seven country to draw on those supplies.
“This is still a year of the vaccine for Canada,” Mr. Lascelles said. “It’s a year of profound economic recovery.”
With a report from Marieke Walsh
