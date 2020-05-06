Unclear details driving landlords away from small-business rent relief program

Small businesses across Canada are being hit by eviction warnings and default notices as both they and their landlords say Ottawa’s small-business rent relief program is so flawed and unclear that many property owners have no plans to apply.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance (CECRA) program nearly two weeks ago, which would see Ottawa and the provinces pay for half of small businesses’ rent for April, May and June with forgivable loans, provided both the tenants and their landlords cover the rest.
Landlords are expected to cover at least 25 per cent of gross rent costs; tenants, a maximum of 25 per cent, if they qualify by demonstrating a revenue drop of at least 70 per cent. The onus to apply is on the landlord, which many entrepreneurs say leaves their financial fate out of their own hands – and in a growing number of cases, is forcing them out of their spaces.
But confusion still reigns nearly two weeks after the announcement. Many landlords and tenants are receiving outdated information, including that landlords’ property must be mortgaged to apply for CECRA – a detail the federal government clarified on April 27.
Some accountants and lawyers are also advising landlords that any portion of the rental income that could be considered profit would not be eligible for the subsidy, based on information on Ontario’s website – which both Ottawa and Ontario told The Globe and Mail this week is outdated and incorrect. Ontario has not yet updated its website.
Landlords’ hesitation is rooted in both this lack of detail and in some cases financial incentive, since CECRA requires them to eat some of the cost – especially if they misinterpret the outdated profit requirements. Applications are expected to open in mid-May, but as a growing number of entrepreneurs discover their landlords don’t plan to apply, calls have been rising for Ottawa to amend or build upon the program to allow tenants themselves to apply.
In a new survey of 4,720 small businesses, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business found that three in 10 qualifying entrepreneurs are not sure their landlord will participate in CECRA, while one in 10 know their landlord will choose not to participate. Among 926 landlords surveyed, 41 per cent said they would not apply.
As sales at Paul Drysdale’s GTA Furniture Central store in Brampton, Ont. dropped 90 per cent to about $3,000 last month, he says his April rent was deferred to the end of the month. When Ottawa announced details of CECRA, Mr. Drysdale sent his property manager a cheque for one-quarter of his gross rent of $5,192.35.
He soon found out his landlord didn’t intend to participate in the federal program. On May 1, Mr. Drysdale received an e-mailed letter saying he was in default of his lease and had to pay April and May rent of $10,384.70 by certified cheque by mid-afternoon on Tuesday. The letter said the property owner intended to proceed with “remedies available to us,” which could eventually lead to eviction. The property manager for the landlord did not respond to a request for comment.
Though the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. has provided some details on how the program would work, the lack of detail around around eligibility and when funds will flow confuses some property owners.
“It may be still a bit too early for commercial landlords to commit to the CECRA program,” said Michael Brooks, chief executive with Realpac, national association for the largest property owners in Canada. “… Some landlords will choose to make other arrangements with tenants who were a problem pre-COVID.”
Many landlords contacted by The Globe and Mail had frustrations with CECRA’s confusing detail but declined to comment on the record. The Canadian Federation of Independent Business, or CFIB, says it’s heard from both tenants and landlords that the CECRA program is deeply flawed.
Most small businesses are “extremely nervous” about eviction, says Laura Jones, CFIB’s executive vice-president – which is why CFIB is lobbying governments to loosen the revenue-drop requirements for tenants to qualify, and to allow for tenants to apply for CECRA if their landlord won’t.
“Landlords don’t want to be seen as the cartoon villain here,” Ms. Jones says. “There are always bad apples in the barrel – and that can be as true for tenants as for landlords.”
Seven years and a day after he got the keys to his exhibition space in Toronto’s Roncesvalles neighbourhood, Andrew Williamson heard from his landlord May 2 that he wanted to evict him and list the space for rent.
Mr. Williamson had already turned down a rent deferral agreement, hoping for a government relief program. When the program came, he had no power to apply. He sent his landlord the 25 per cent he would be required to pay under CECRA, but says the landlord told him the program didn’t apply to his business, called Black Cat Artspace. The landlord declined to comment.
“For CECRA measures to work, it has to be delivered to the business owner to allow them to pay their landlord, and then the landlord is able to pay their mortgage and the chain continues,” says Mr. Williamson.
Ludovic Jan, who runs the Opus Salon in Kelowna, B.C., asked his landlord about CECRA as soon as it was announced, but just saw the May cheque for his nearly $3,000 rent taken out of his account.
But, so far, his property manager hasn’t even looked into applying for it yet on behalf of the landlord because landlords without a mortgage on their property haven’t been told how they can access relief.
Like many other landlords, the person who owns Mr. Jan’s site “is interested in applying but we are waiting for the details,” his property manager Patricia Davies said.
A spokesman for Small Business Minister Mary Ng declined to say if Ottawa was considering revising the program to allow tenants to apply. “We’ve heard that many landlords want stability, and don’t want to lose their tenants or guaranteed stream of income,” said Ms. Ng’s press secretary, Ryan Nearing. As structured, he said, CECRA “will give [landlords] that stability that many are looking for in this time of crisis.”