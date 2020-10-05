Small businesses, not landlords, will be able to apply to upcoming rent relief program, sources say

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Small businesses, not landlords, will be able to apply to upcoming rent relief program, sources say

Josh O’Kane
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The Dakota Tavern in Toronto is seen on Sept. 30, 2020.

Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Canada’s new rent-relief program for small businesses is expected to allow entrepreneurs to apply for aid, rather than their landlords, sources familiar with those discussions said, while Toronto Mayor John Tory said that governments intend to make the program retroactive to Oct. 1.

The Globe and Mail is not identifying the sources because they were not authorized to describe the discussions. The Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance (CECRA) program came to a close at the end of September after months of criticism because its structure required landlords to apply, which prompted low uptake.

As of Sunday, the federal government said, CECRA had helped more than 128,000 small businesses at a cost of $1.8-billion to Ottawa and the provinces, despite being budgeted for $2.97-billion. Research from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business also found that about 400,000 businesses should have qualified.

Story continues below advertisement

CECRA’s structure required landlords to apply to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. for forgivable loans that would cover half of an entrepreneur tenant’s rent, as long as the tenant covered one-quarter and the landlord absorbed the remaining quarter. Tenants were eligible if they paid less than $50,000 a month in rent, brought in less than $20-million in gross annual revenue, and had seen revenue drop by at least 70 per cent because of the pandemic.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s office declined to confirm details of the new program.

“In the Speech from the Throne, our government committed to providing further support for small business with their fixed costs, very much including rent,” said Katherine Cuplinskas, a spokesperson for Ms. Freeland, in an e-mail. “We are working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and business to do that in the best way possible. We will have more to announce very soon.”

Ms. Freeland said in early September that CECRA would wind down that month as the government considered options for a new program design. There was no mention of a new program during the Throne Speech later that month, save for a reference to the Canada Emergency Business Account partially forgivable loan program being expanded to help entrepreneurs with fixed costs.

CECRA lapsed last week without a replacement, frustrating business owners as many were forced to write cheques for full rent just as COVID-19 infection rates began prompting sector-specific shutdowns in jurisdictions such as Montreal and Quebec City.

But on the weekend, Mr. Tory wrote in a tweet that he had been told by Ms. Freeland that her office was working to make the replacement program retroactive to Oct. 1.

One government official, who was not authorized to describe the discussions, cautioned that those discussions are still continuing and that no details are yet set in stone.

Story continues below advertisement

BNN Bloomberg first reported Monday that the replacement rent-relief program would let entrepreneurs apply instead of their landlords.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies