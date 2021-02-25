 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

‘It’s not for free’: Restaurants, gyms rack up loans to survive

Chris Hannay
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Kiran Kaur, a cook at Karma's Punjabi Cuisine, plates Hakka noodles for take out in Vaughan, Ont. on Feb. 24, 2021.

Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

Most independent businesses have racked up large debts during the pandemic, according to a new report from the small-business lobby, with entrepreneurs in the hospitality and recreation sectors hit the hardest.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) estimates that, based on a recent survey of its members, about seven in 10 small businesses have taken on new debt because of the pandemic, with an average debt of almost $170,000 each.

But there is a huge disparity between industries: Businesses such as restaurants and gyms, which have faced more operating restrictions to stop the spread of COVID-19, have taken on much more debt than those whose work can more easily be done from home. About nine in 10 businesses in the hospitality and recreation sectors said they incurred debt related to the pandemic, with average debt loads of more than $200,000.

Story continues below advertisement

“This doesn’t look like there’s going to be a quick recovery based on the amount of debt that businesses have taken on,” said Laura Jones, executive vice-president at CFIB. “Even if sales come back in the summer, they’re still worried about outrunning their debt.”

Small businesses – companies with fewer than 100 employees – represent one of the largest economic drivers in Canada, employing more than two-thirds of the private labour force. But businesses that rely the most on human-to-human contact have had to either keep their doors closed because of public-health rules or limit the number of customers they can serve at a time.

Karmjit Gill, who owns Karma’s Punjabi Cuisine in Vaughan, Ont., said he took on debt to launch his restaurant in late 2018 across the street from Canada’s Wonderland. Mr. Gill said many of his early customers were visitors to the amusement park, but business dried up last year when the park was kept closed because of public-health orders.

Open this photo in gallery

Karmjit Gill, owner of Karma's Punjabi Cuisine, in front of his restaurant.

Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

“2020 was supposed to be the year where we saw some profits, but the pandemic had a huge impact,” Mr. Gill said.

He said he took out a loan through the federal Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) program, and he recently received provincial funds through the Ontario Small Business Support Grant. He said the only way to get through the next year might be to take on more debt, but he’s not sure if he’s ready to do that.

“I’ve sacrificed so much … it’s just like, ‘Do I let it all go for nothing? Or do I just hang on to it?’” he said. “It’s just the carrot dangling in front of you and you’re like, ‘I’ve got to reach out for something.’”

CEBA provides partly forgivable loans of up to $60,000 that are interest-free until December, 2022. The program was one of the first business supports announced by the government early in the pandemic, and has proven to be one of the most popular among small businesses. Federal statistics show that more than 800,000 businesses have taken CEBA loans, for a total of more than $33-billion. Applications for CEBA loans are being accepted until March 31.

Story continues below advertisement

Ms. Jones said the CFIB is hoping the government will expand the program by increasing the maximum amount of the loans, making a larger share of the loans forgivable and giving business owners more time until interest kicks in.

The CFIB’s survey, which polled 3,554 of its members from Feb. 4 to Feb. 8, suggested companies in sectors such as professional services and real estate were less likely to take on debt, and reported lower debt loads.

Businesses in Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba were also more likely to report higher levels of debt.

Gitu Duggal, owner of the Beauty Destination Spa n Esthetics in Hamilton and Burlington, Ont., said she has relied on a CEBA loan and a personal line of credit to get through lockdowns in which her personal-care businesses couldn’t see clients. She said she is facing the prospect of closing down one of her two locations because of the pile of bills.

“People talk about, ‘Oh, you got a CEBA loan,’” Ms. Duggal said. But, she says, most of it will have to be paid back. “It’s not for free.”

She said the most difficult part of planning for the future is the uncertainty, and the prospect of future virus waves and lockdowns.

Story continues below advertisement

“April to June is our main business, and last year we were closed throughout that time,” she said. “With all the predictions, we all know this is coming back and we’ll be locked down again soon.”

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies