SNC-Lavalin embarks on shift in strategy as company withdraws guidance and warns of lower 2019 results

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. is embarking on a profound shift in corporate strategy that will see it abandon the fixed price contracts that have been central to its business for more than a decade as it provided a new and worsening picture of its financial health that ignited fresh concerns from its biggest investor.
The Canadian engineering giant, beset by a series of setbacks that have threatened its future and crushed its stock price, said Monday it would move towards becoming a more pure-play engineering consultancy by ceasing to bid on lump-sum turnkey contracts. In such contracts, a fixed price is agreed to execute a project with any cost overruns being absorbed by the engineering and construction firm.
But the strategic moves, the first under interim chief executive Ian Edwards after former CEO Neil Bruce departed abruptly in early June, were overshadowed by questions about the company’s health.
SNC issued another profit warning Monday, its third since January, and pulled its previous financial forecast for the year. SNC now expects to post a second-quarter adjusted core loss of $150-million to $175-million in its main engineering and construction business. The company also said it would take a non-cash impairment charge worth $1.9-billion because of weaker-than-expected performance in its resources business and its decision to stop bidding on fixed price contracts.
“Incoming CEO Ian Edwards faces the daunting task of righting the SNC ship at a time when legal uncertainty prevails, political posturing still hurts the business, project execution risks remain high and employee morale is anything but,” Raymond James analyst Frederic Bastien said. “Uncertainty, in our view, will continue to weigh on SNC for some time to come.”
SNC shares fell 7 per cent to $23.76 in early afternoon trading Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The company has lost roughly half its market capitalization over the past 12 months.
Caisse de dépôt et placement, SNC’s biggest investor with a roughly 20 per cent stake, said Monday it is concerned about the company’s worsening financial trajectory. It urged SNC directors and management to take bold and quick steps to reverse what it called “the current unacceptable trend of the business.”
“The deterioration of SNC-Lavalin’s performance… is a cause of growing concern,” the pension fund said in a rare statement about an individual investment. “The situation of the company requires decisive and timely action on the part of the board.”
SNC’s problems have multiplied since October, when the company announced it would not be invited by federal prosecutors to negotiate a deal to settle bribery and fraud charges against it. SNC-Lavalin was then thrust into the national spotlight after its effort to win a settlement, called a deferred prosecution agreement (DPA), hit a wall and spiralled into a political crisis for the Trudeau government.
The RCMP charged SNC-Lavalin and two of its business units in 2015 under the Corruption of Foreign Public Officials Act for allegedly paying $48-million in bribes to officials tied to the regime of the late Moammar Gadhafi to influence decisions that would benefit the firm. Police also accuse the company of defrauding various Libyan organizations of roughly $130-million.
The case is now headed to trial after a judge ruled last month there was enough evidence to proceed. SNC-Lavalin has said it will plead not guilty.
Trouble has been compounded by operational and execution problems, including a contract that went sour with Chilean copper miner Codelco and uncertain prospects in Saudi Arabia due to diplomatic tensions between Ottawa and Riyadh. Investor faith in management has been badly shaken, contributing to Mr. Bruce’s departure and the naming of Mr. Edwards as his replacement six weeks ago.
Mr. Edwards told stakeholders in a video posted Monday that the time had come for the Canadian engineering giant to chart a new and less-risky path. SNC confirmed in a statement it will stop bidding on lump-sum contracts, split into two operating units in a bid to highlight its better-performing assets, and explore options for its oil and gas and mining businesses including a sale.
Mr. Edwards said lump-sum contracts have been the root cause of the company’s performance problems. By exiting such work, SNC should see a material improvement in the predictability and clarity of its results, he said.
“I think the current model within our industry is broken” as it relates to fixed price construction contracts, Mr. Edwards said in a video posted to the company’s website. “Our future resides in moving ourselves towards a fully-integrated professional services and management company.”
Analysts and investors had been calling on the company to make such a radical change to improve its prospects and on Monday they largely applauded the company’s effort to further lower risk. But they cautioned that SNC will still need to finish the $3.2-billion worth of fixed price contracts underway, such as Montreal’s Réseau express métropolitain light rail project, which could mean more cost reforecasts.
The bottom line is that this is “the right strategic choice,” said analyst Maxim Sytchev of National Bank of Canada. Management has come to the same conclusion as the market, he said.
The lump sum, turn key contract has been an industry-wide model now for at least 15 years, which would apply to SNC-Lavalin as well, said company spokesperson Daniela Pizzuto.