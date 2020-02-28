SNC forecasts growth in sales as it shifts strategic focus away from big construction projects

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. is forecasting a small uptick in sales for the coming year as it tries to remake itself as a more resilient engineering company after striking a plea deal with federal prosecutors in December.

The Montreal-based engineering firm said Friday it expects gross revenue from its main engineering services businesses not including capital assets to grow by a low single-digit percentage in 2020. Earnings before interest taxes, depreciation and amortization as a percentage of gross revenue should be between 10 per cent and 12 per cent for the businesses, the company said.

SNC shares climbed 4 per cent in morning trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, to $29.27.

“We’ve got to a point where now we’ve defined what the future of [SNC] is,” chief executive Ian Edwards said on a conference call Friday, adding a new strategic direction is in place and legal matters resolved. “It’s really about execution now.”

Bolstered by an agreement with federal prosecutors in December to settle fraud and corruption charges against it, Mr. Edwards is now carrying through on a plan to reshape SNC-Lavalin after a series of setbacks that hit its finances and shredded its market capitalization last year.

The biggest change will see SNC get out of fixed-price construction work, or what it calls lumpsum turnkey contracts, to focus on more fee-for-service consulting and nuclear work that have less risk and higher profit margins. The company is closing out a book of lump-sum infrastructure and resource projects now worth $3-billion and said it will no longer bid on those types of ventures in the future, including light rail lines in Toronto and Montreal.

SNC-Lavalin is also weighing the options for its resources business, which could include selling all or parts of it. The company is in the process of shutting down its Valerus oil and gas production and processing facilities in Houston and took a $72-million charge for that in its latest quarter.

Under the deal with prosecutors unveiled in December, SNC-Lavalin’s construction division pleaded guilty to a single charge of fraud related to past activities in Libya. It will pay a $280-million fine and receive a three-year probation order. A more potentially-damaging charge of bribery under the Corruption of Foreign Public Officials Act was dropped.

On Friday, SNC-Lavalin reported a fourth- quarter loss of $293-million or $1.67 per share on revenue of $2.4-billion as the company made a non-cash, net-present value adjustment to account for the criminal penalty. During the same quarter last year, SNC tallied a loss of $1.6-billion or $9.11 per share.

SNC’s financials improved by several measures.

Operating cash flow came in at $312-million for the three months ended Dec.31, the highest quarterly sum since the fourth quarter of 2017. The company managed to reduce its leverage, and now has a debt-to-earnings ratio of 2.1 times. Adjusted earnings per share of $0.45 on SNC’s core business was also higher than the $0.42 analysts had expected.

With the lump-sum contracts seemingly under control, the upside for SNC-Lavalin stock “looks enticing, even though the ride will have some bumps along the road,” National Bank analyst Maxim Sytchev said in a note. He rates the shares ‘Outperform” with a $42 price target.

