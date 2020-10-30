 Skip to main content

SNC-Lavalin Group reports $85.1-million third-quarter loss, revenue down from a year ago

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. reported a loss of $85.1 million in its latest quarter compared with profit of $2.76 billion a year ago when its results were boosted by the sale of a 10.01 per cent stake in Highway 407 ETR.

The company says the loss amounted to 48 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a profit of $15.70 per diluted share a year ago.

The results last year included a net gain of $2.59 billion or $14.74 per diluted share from the sale of the stake in Highway 407 ETR.

On an adjusted basis, SNC says it lost 19 cents per diluted share for the quarter compared with an adjusted profit of $1.24 per diluted share a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $2.01 billion, down from $2.43 billion in the same quarter last year.

In its outlook, SNC says it expects – assuming no significant deviation from the current COVID-19 situation – that engineering services revenue for the fourth quarter will be down by a low- to mid-single digit percentage compared with the fourth quarter of last year.

Tickers mentioned in this story
