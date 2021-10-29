SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. reported a profit in its third quarter, boosted by the sale of its oil and gas business.

The engineering firm says its net income attributable to shareholders totalled $600.7-million, compared with a loss of $85.1-million in the same quarter last year.

The results in the quarter this year included a gain of $577.8-million on the sale of the company’s oil and gas business.

SNC-Lavalin says its profit from continuing operations attributable to shareholders was $18.6-million or 11 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $8.8-million or five cents per diluted share a year ago.

Revenue totalled $1.81-billion, up from $1.78-billion in the same quarter last year.

SNC says its adjusted profit from professional services and project management amounted to 23 cents per diluted share for the quarter, compared with a loss of a penny per diluted share a year ago.

