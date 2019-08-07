SNC-Lavalin moving ahead with sale of Highway 407 stake to CPPIB after court ruling

SNC-Lavalin says it is moving ahead with a planned sale of a minority stake in Ontario’s Highway 407 toll road to Canada Pension Plan Investment Board after a judge ruled on a dispute between CPPIB and another 407 shareholder.

Shares in SNC-Lavalin rose 1.7 per cent to $16.64 in early morning trading Wednesday, reversing a four-day slide. The company has lost two thirds of its market value over the past year amid legal and operational issues and investors have been seeking certainty on the 407 sale.

The Ontario Superior Court ruled that Canada Pension Plan has the right to buy the engineering firm’s 10-per-cent share and dismissed a legal challenge by Cintra Global, a subsidiary of Spanish multinational Ferrovial SA, SNC-Lavalin said in a statement early Wednesday. The sale should close within the month, SNC said.

The sale to CPPIB stands even in the event of an appeal of the decision, SNC-Lavalin said. In that case, CPPIB and Cintra would make ownership adjustments between them, the engineering firm said.

SNC announced on April 5 that it struck a deal to sell a 10-per-cent stake in Highway 407 to the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS) for $3-billion in cash and as much as $250-million in future payments over 10 years. The sale would allow the company to pay down debt and improve its balance sheet, although it would give up a big piece of an asset that pays out steady dividends and has tremendous growth potential.

But the sale hit a snag in May when CPPIB and Cintra both claimed rights as existing 407 shareholders to match the OMERS offer. Although the sale of SNC’s stake was never in doubt, the complication put the timing of the sale into question.

SNC maintained the position that CPPIB was legally entitled to exercise its right of first refusal and so it ended the transaction with OMERS and paid it a break fee of about $81-million. OMERS is no longer involved.

SNC had argued in legal filings that Cintra signed an agreement in 2002 that waives its matching rights in the event that SNC sells shares to a buyer who "does not have competing interests with Cintra, Grupo Ferrovial, or any of their subsidiaries, in relation to construction, operations, asset management of, and investment in, road or airport infrastructure projects other than solely as a financial investor such as a pension or superannuation fund.”

The crux of the matter is whether or not OMERS is a competitor to Cintra. The Spanish firm notes that OMERS has “significant interests” in the London City Airport, the Chicago Skyway toll road, the Confederation Bridge toll road and the Detroit River Tunnel, and the pension fund competes with Cintra in bids for private road and airport infrastructure projects. OMERS declined to comment on the matter.

Back in 2002, when the waiver between Cintra and SNC was signed, Canadian pension funds were predominantly passive investors in infrastructure projects, the Spanish firm argues in court documents. Since then, however, larger pension funds have taken increasingly active roles as investors and asset managers in the infrastructure space, assembling their own teams of infrastructure experts and creating new business units.

Selling that 10 per-cent position would leave SNC with a 6.8-per-cent stake in Highway 407. Currently, the ownership structure is CPPIB with 40 per cent of the common shares, Cintra with 43.2 per cent and SNC with 16.8 per cent.

