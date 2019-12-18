 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

SNC-Lavalin pleads guilty to corruption charges, to pay $280-million fine

Andrew Willis and Nicolas Van Praet
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A division of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. settled criminal corruption charges in a Montreal court on Wednesday by pleading guilty and paying a $280-million fine, as the engineering firm tries to move past a scandal that roped in Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his government.

SNC-Lavalin faced corruption charges over contracts struck in Libya between 2001 and 2011, and lobbied the federal government for a deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) as an alternative to criminal prosecution. DPAs, introduced by the Liberals in 2018, allow companies to avoid criminal prosecution by paying hefty fines and changing the way they do business.

In October, 2018, federal prosecutors announced that SNC-Lavalin would not receive an DPA. Federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould subsequently left the federal cabinet and Liberal caucus after alleging the Prime Minister and other members of the government improperly pressured her department to accept a settlement.

Story continues below advertisement

Last weekend, a Quebec jury found former SNC-Lavalin executive Sami Bebawi guilty on five charges, including fraud, corruption of foreign officials and laundering proceeds of crime. The Quebec Superior Court found Mr. Bebawi, 73, paid off government officials and pocketed millions of dollars as he secured contracts in Libya.

The Toronto Stock Exchange halted trading in SNC-Lavalin stock Wednesday morning ahead of the announcement.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies