SNC-Lavalin pleads guilty to corruption charges, to pay $280-million fine

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. settled criminal corruption charges in a Montreal court on Wednesday by pleading guilty and paying a $280-million fine, as the engineering firm tries to move past a scandal that roped in Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his government.
SNC-Lavalin faced corruption charges over contracts struck in Libya between 2001 and 2011, and lobbied the federal government for a deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) as an alternative to criminal prosecution. DPAs, introduced by the Liberals in 2018, allow companies to avoid criminal prosecution by paying hefty fines and changing the way they do business.
In October, 2018, federal prosecutors announced that SNC-Lavalin would not receive an DPA. Federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould subsequently left the federal cabinet and Liberal caucus after alleging the Prime Minister and other members of the government improperly pressured her department to accept a settlement.
Last weekend, a Quebec jury found former SNC-Lavalin executive Sami Bebawi guilty on five charges, including fraud, corruption of foreign officials and laundering proceeds of crime. The Quebec Superior Court found Mr. Bebawi, 73, paid off government officials and pocketed millions of dollars as he secured contracts in Libya.
The Toronto Stock Exchange halted trading in SNC-Lavalin stock Wednesday morning ahead of the announcement.
More to come
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.