SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. SNC-T reported its first-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as its revenue edged higher to start the year.

The company said its profit from continuing operations attributable to shareholders totalled $24.8-million or 14 cents per diluted share for the quarter ending March 31.

The result compared with a profit of $67.7-million or 39 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $1.89-billion for the quarter, up from $1.82-billion in the first three months of 2021.

Professional services and project management revenue rose to $1.87-billion compared with $1.8-billion last year, while revenue from its capital business fell to $16.4-million compared with $21.7-million a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, SNC-Lavalin said its professional services and project management business earned $39.4-million or 22 cents per share for the quarter, down from $83.4-million or 48 cents per share a year ago.

