SNC-Lavalin says new direction ‘delivering results’ as profit in engineering business tops forecasts

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. says it is making early progress in stabilizing its financial situation as it reported a profit for its latest quarter on its main engineering business that exceeded analyst expectations.

Analysts caution that the hardest work might lie ahead for the embattled engineering firm as it tries to close out billions of dollars worth of higher-risk construction contracts under a new strategy hatched by Chief Executive Ian Edwards. A trial for charges of bribery and fraud also looms.

SNC shares jumped 14.5 per cent in early trading Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange, to $22.62.

Story continues below advertisement

Montreal-based SNC-Lavalin on Thursday reported net income of $2.76-billion or $15.70 per share for its latest quarter ended Sept.30, a result explained by after-tax proceeds worth $2.6-billion of its sale of a 10-per-cent stake in Toronto area toll road Highway 407. Total Revenue fell 5 per cent to $2.4-billion.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization from SNC’s main engineering and construction business fell 17 per cent to $184.9-million during the quarter compared to the same period a year ago. But the tally bested the average $161-million analysts were expecting. The profit is adjusted to strip out charges related to things like restructuring and integration costs.

“Whilst it is early days, this quarter demonstrates that the new strategic direction is actually delivering results,” Mr. Edwards said on a video posted to the company’s website. “Our third quarter results were solid.”

The company had a backlog of contracts worth $11.4-billion at the end of September, up from $10.4-billion in the third quarter of 2018. It signed seven new service contracts worth roughly $500-million during the quarter.

“There are clear signs that the strategic plan… is beginning to take hold,” RBC analyst Derek Spronck said in a note to clients, adding that the 407 sale puts SNC in a good liquidity position with total recourse debt at $1.2-billion and cash of $934-million.

Mr. Edwards, who was confirmed as SNC’s CEO on Thursday after holding the job on on an interim basis following the departure of Neil Bruce in June, is trying to get the engineering and construction firm back on track after legal and operational setbacks hit its finances and shredded its market capitalization.

The company has been hurt by losses from big contracts that have soured and has been caught in a diplomatic feud between Canada and Saudi Arabia that has hurt its business in that country. At the same time, it is bracing for a trial after federal prosecutors declined to offer the company a deal to settle the criminal charges related to its past business in Libya. A conviction could result in a 10-year ban on federal contracts, putting jobs at risk and hurting its international business.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The engineering firm is also exploring options for its resources unit and stepping up efforts to slash costs. Those options include a mix of oil and gas business-related divestitures, closures and the possible transition of resources services work to its main engineering services unit, the company said Thursday.

Under Mr. Edwards, SNC is getting out of fixed-price construction work (what it calls lump-sum turnkey contracts) to focus on more fee-for-service consulting and nuclear work, which have higher profit margins and are less risky. Lump-sum contracts, in which builders are responsible for cost overruns, have been “the root cause” of the company’s recent financial performance issues, Mr. Edwards has said.

The CEO has tried to reassure stakeholders his team has a good handle on the remaining fixed-price work, worth roughly $3.2-billion at the end of the third quarter. But he has not provided a worst-case estimate for potential future losses, and that has driven investors’ worries about the company’s cash flow and earnings this year and next.

Desjardins Capital Markets analyst Benoit Poirier estimates that under a worst-case scenario, SNC could burn $1.7-billion to close out the lump-sum turnkey contracts. The price at which the company’s share price has been trading implies investors believe it could be as much as $2.6-billion, he said.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.