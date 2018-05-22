SNC-Lavalin settles shareholder class actions in Ontario and Quebec, to pay $88-million

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. says it has agreed to settle two class action lawsuits filed on behalf of shareholders in 2012 over allegations of misleading investors about its activities in Libya.
The company says it will contribute $88 million to the settlement of the cases in Ontario and Quebec.
The agreement is subject to court approval.
The lawsuits were among the consequences of alleged payments made by SNC-Lavalin to members, associates and agents of the Gadhafi regime to secure contracts for infrastructure projects in Libya.
The law suits were filed on behalf of SNC shareholders after its shares plunged in 2012 after the company announced an investigation into millions in undocumented payments and said its 2011 earnings would be less than expected.
The company says it has since initiated a series of significant changes and enhancements to reinforce its ethics and compliance procedures.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading…
Read most recent letters to the editor.