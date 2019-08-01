SNC-Lavalin slashing dividend as it reports $2.1-billion quarterly loss

Canadian engineering firm SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. is slashing its dividend and bolstering controls over projects as it swung to a $2.1-billion loss for its latest quarter.

The Montreal-based company is cutting its quarterly dividend to $0.02 per share from $0.10 as it moves to pay down debt and strengthen its balance sheet, SNC-Lavalin said in its second quarter earnings release Thursday. It will also introduce a new project oversight function reporting directly to its chief executive officer and continue to cut costs.

“I have recommended we take all prudent actions to strengthen our cash position and balance sheet,” SNC-Lavalin CEO Ian Edwards said in a statement. “The decisions I have made, I believe, are necessary to set us on a more sustainable path going forward.”

Mr. Edwards is trying to chart a new course for the company as it faces unprecedented legal challenges while employees and investors are on edge. The company has lost about half its market capitalization since January.

SNC-Lavalin shares are plumbing lows not seen in 14 years since the company said last week that 2019 financial results would come in “significantly lower” than anticipated and withdrew its previous annual earnings forecast. The company has blamed higher costs on infrastructure and resource projects but has not identified the projects.

It was SNC’s third profit warning since January and prompted a rare public reprimand from pension fund manager Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, which called out “the current unacceptable trend of the business” and urged “decisive and timely” action from the SNC-Lavalin board. The Caisse is SNC-Lavalin’s biggest investor with a roughly 20-per-cent stake.

On Thursday, the company reported a net loss of $2.1-billion or $12.07 per share for the second quarter on revenue of about $2.3-billion. That compares to a profit of $83-million or $0.47 per share for the same quarter last year.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization from its main engineering and construction business was negative $151.8-million, in line with its profit warning last week. The company had a backlog of work awarded but not yet completed of $15.7-billion at the end of June, up 3 per cent from the same time last year.

The loss for the quarter was blamed mostly on a non-cash impairment charge worth $1.8-billion linked to its resources business. The company had warned investors that this charge was coming and said it would examine options for the resources unit, including a sale. It said it remains on track to achieve more than $100-million in savings by the end of the year as part of a previously announced cost-cutting effort.

Mr. Edwards has sketched out the start of a major strategic shift for SNC-Lavalin that will see it stop bidding on all lump-sum turnkey contracts as it moves to do more consulting services work and also focus on its nuclear business. The idea is to retreat to what the company calls the “high performing and growth areas” of the business while gradually getting out of fixed-price contract work, which it says are riskier because the builder agrees to absorb any cost overruns.

SNC is pulling out of bidding on several major Canadian infrastructure projects for which it has been shortlisted as the fallout from that strategic shift begins, altering the competitive dynamic on billions of dollars worth of contracts in Canada. Projects from which SNC is retreating include Vancouver’s $2.8-billion SkyTrain Broadway extension, Edmonton’s new Valley Line West light-rail line and Montreal’s Lafontaine tunnel modernization.

Premier François Legault’s Coalition Avenir Quebec government has vowed to try to protect SNC-Lavalin as a strategic asset to the province in the event of a hostile takeover, a possibility that increases as its stock price continues to drop and the company is more exposed. It has signalled it would work in concert with the Caisse in that effort.

That pledge holds but the government doesn’t need to provide any financial help to the company at this stage because SNC doesn’t need it, Quebec economy minister Pierre Fitzgibbon said last week. He noted SNC-Lavalin is set to receive the proceeds from the sale of a stake in Ontario’s Highway 407 toll road, expected to bring in after-tax proceeds of about $2.6-billion.

SNC did not mention the 407 sale in its news release Thursday. The company is waiting on a decision by an Ontario judge on a dispute between other 407 shareholders over who has the rights to buy SNC’s 10 per cent stake.

“If there were an action required to save the company from a hostile offer, we could intervene. But right now, we’re more an observer,” Mr. Fitzgibbon said. “I’m optimistic. But it is a difficult period for them to go through."

The earnings reset by Mr. Edwards, who took over in early June after the sudden departure of Neil Bruce as CEO, comes just weeks after the company confirmed to investors it would post adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in its main engineering and construction business of $900-million to $950-million for 2019. The abrupt reversal has sparked calls by some investors for a shake up of the SNC board.

In the aftermath of the profit warning, credit ratings agency DBRS Ltd. downgraded SNC-Lavalin’s issuer rating and senior debentures rating to triple-B (low) from triple-B and changed the trend to “negative” from “stable.” It cited considerably weaker-than-expected results for the second quarter, which it estimates will reduce annual earnings and slow down “the recovery of the company’s key financial metrics.”

SNC’s problems have multiplied since October, when it announced federal prosecutors would not negotiate a deal to settle bribery and fraud charges against it. Its effort to get a settlement called a deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) became a political crisis for the Trudeau government.

The RCMP charged SNC-Lavalin and two of its business units in 2015 under the Corruption of Foreign Public Officials Act for allegedly paying $48-million in bribes to Libyan officials. Police also accuse the company of defrauding Libyan organizations of about $130-million.

A judge ruled last month there was enough evidence to proceed to trial. SNC-Lavalin has said it will plead not guilty.

