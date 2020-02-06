 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

SNC-Lavalin subsidiaries barred from public contracts in Quebec for five years

Montreal
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

SNC-Lavalin headquarters is seen in Montreal. A Quebec oversight body has blacklisted four subsidiaries of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. from bidding on public contracts in the province for five years.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

A Quebec oversight body has blacklisted four subsidiaries of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. from bidding on public contracts in the province for five years.

The ban by the Autorité des marchés publics was triggered after the engineering giant’s construction division pleaded guilty in December to one count of fraud in connection with business dealings in Libya.

An SNC-Lavalin spokesman said the company’s shift away from large construction contracts toward its engineering roots minimizes the potential damage of a bidding ban.

Story continues below advertisement

“While it is possible that the guilty plea by the subsidiary may present risks in the near-term, the company believes these risks will be manageable and does not anticipate that the plea will have any long-term material adverse impact on the company’s overall business,” spokesman Nicolas Ryan said in an e-mail.

Barred from public procurement bids until January, 2025, the four subsidiaries are SNC-Lavalin Exploitation as well as SNC’s Quebec, Ontario and Atlantic construction divisions.

The plea deal with federal prosecutors included a $280-million fine and capped off a scandal that tarnished the Montreal-based company’s reputation and ensnared the highest office of the Canadian government.

It also freed SNC-Lavalin from the damaging prospect of a ban on federal contract bidding.

Nearly one-third of SNC-Lavalin’s $9.3-billion in revenue in 2017 came from Canada, down from roughly 60 per cent of revenue in 2014. Analysts estimate that up to one-half of home-turf revenue stems from federal contracts, and a smaller portion courtesy of Quebec.

The oversight body added the SNC subsidiaries to its list of ineligible companies Wednesday.

Established in 2018, the blacklist aims to “prevent, combat and punish certain fraudulent practices in the construction industry,” according to the authority.

Story continues below advertisement

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies