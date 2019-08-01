SNC-Lavalin takes $1.7-billion charge on resource unit; reports quarterly loss

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc on Thursday reported a quarterly loss, as the struggling Canadian construction and engineering firm was hit by a $1.7 billion goodwill impairment charge related to its resources unit.

The Montreal-based company reported a loss attributable to shareholders of $2.12 billion, or $12.07 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, compared to a profit of $83.01 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $2.28 billion from $2.53 billion.

