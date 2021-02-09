SNC-Lavalin to sell oil and gas unit, record charges on construction contracts in reinvention push

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. is selling its oil and gas business and taking more financial charges on construction contracts as the Canadian engineering company pushes on with a strategic reinvention it hopes will provide stability after years of crisis.
SNC has entered into a binding agreement to sell its resources oil and gas unit to Kentech Corporate Holdings Limited, the Montreal-based engineering firm said in a statement Tuesday. No firm purchase price was disclosed, but SNC said it expects to book a gain on the sale when the transaction is finalized after taking a fair value writedown on the asset of between $260-million and $295-million.
“The sale of the oil and gas business further simplifies and de-risks our business and allows us to enhance our focus on growing our high-potential core engineering-services business,” SNC-Lavalin chief executive Ian Edwards said.
More than a year after striking a deal with federal prosecutors to settle a criminal corruption scandal centred on past business dealings in Libya, Mr. Edwards is trying to reshape SNC-Lavalin into a company that does more consultancy and project management-type work while closing out billions of dollars worth of higher-risk construction contracts.
Part of that effort has included an in-depth analysis to assess and quantify the company’s exposure to fixed-price work. But the company said Monday it has expanded it to include all major litigation matters and commercial claims receivable, for which it is taking a further $140-million in provisions and reducing its receivable claims by $155-million. The adjustments are mostly non-cash and some of it could be recouped, the company said.
SNC-Lavalin announced in July, 2019, that it would explore options for the resources business as part of its move to exit lump-sum turnkey contracting and focus on engineering services. Earlier that year, it took a $1.24-billion writedown on the value of the oil and gas division, citing in part difficulties securing new work in Saudi Arabia because of a rupture in diplomatic relations between Canada and the kingdom in 2018.
In August, SNC-Lavalin said it would close or sell resource operations in 21 of 30 countries where it currently has offices to focus on select key markets. The move will result in a 60-per-cent drop in employees working on resource contracts, from 15,000 to 6,000 people by the end of next year, the company said at the time.
After the sale to Kentech, the bulk of SNC’s remaining resources work going forward will be consulting mining projects. The company is taking a further charge of $95-million on its last remaining construction project that is resource-related after completing an updated cost forecast.
Mr. Edwards and his team continue to work through their backlog of lump-sum, turn-key construction projects and reimbursable resources contracts in a bid to bring it to zero by 2024. It stood at $3.1-billion worth of work at the end of September, down from $3.4-billion in June and $4-billion at the end of 2019.
SNC is currently working to complete three big infrastructure construction contracts, all of them located in Canada and all of them light-rail transit systems. In Toronto, the company is part of a consortium building the Eglinton Crosstown LRT.
The consortium in October sued its clients, Metrolinx and Infrastructure Ontario, over escalating costs and delays on the project caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The builders say the provincial agencies are refusing to declare COVID-19 an emergency and recognize its effects on construction.
Mr. Edwards said the stricter health and safety measures implemented since the pandemic began are hurting productivity on construction of the Crosstown LRT and other projects, particularly on things such as tunnelling and working at heights when workers are traditionally in close proximity with one another.
Those challenges continue, SNC-Lavalin said Tuesday, and mark the main reason for another $90-million in charges SNC will take as it delays booking any COVID-19-related revenue. “The company strongly believes that it is entitled to these revenues, but until greater clarity is forthcoming, it will continue to only recognize COVID-19 expenses on [these] projects,” it said.
