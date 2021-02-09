SNC-Lavalin to sell oil and gas unit, record charges on construction contracts in reinvention push

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

SNC-Lavalin to sell oil and gas unit, record charges on construction contracts in reinvention push

Nicolas Van Praet
Montreal
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A man walks past the headquarters of SNC-Lavalin in Montreal on Nov. 6, 2014.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. is selling its oil and gas business and taking more financial charges on construction contracts as the Canadian engineering company pushes on with a strategic reinvention it hopes will provide stability after years of crisis.

SNC has entered into a binding agreement to sell its resources oil and gas unit to Kentech Corporate Holdings Limited, the Montreal-based engineering firm said in a statement Tuesday. No firm purchase price was disclosed, but SNC said it expects to book a gain on the sale when the transaction is finalized after taking a fair value writedown on the asset of between $260-million and $295-million.

“The sale of the oil and gas business further simplifies and de-risks our business and allows us to enhance our focus on growing our high-potential core engineering-services business,” SNC-Lavalin chief executive Ian Edwards said.

Story continues below advertisement

More than a year after striking a deal with federal prosecutors to settle a criminal corruption scandal centred on past business dealings in Libya, Mr. Edwards is trying to reshape SNC-Lavalin into a company that does more consultancy and project management-type work while closing out billions of dollars worth of higher-risk construction contracts.

Part of that effort has included an in-depth analysis to assess and quantify the company’s exposure to fixed-price work. But the company said Monday it has expanded it to include all major litigation matters and commercial claims receivable, for which it is taking a further $140-million in provisions and reducing its receivable claims by $155-million. The adjustments are mostly non-cash and some of it could be recouped, the company said.

SNC-Lavalin announced in July, 2019, that it would explore options for the resources business as part of its move to exit lump-sum turnkey contracting and focus on engineering services. Earlier that year, it took a $1.24-billion writedown on the value of the oil and gas division, citing in part difficulties securing new work in Saudi Arabia because of a rupture in diplomatic relations between Canada and the kingdom in 2018.

In August, SNC-Lavalin said it would close or sell resource operations in 21 of 30 countries where it currently has offices to focus on select key markets. The move will result in a 60-per-cent drop in employees working on resource contracts, from 15,000 to 6,000 people by the end of next year, the company said at the time.

After the sale to Kentech, the bulk of SNC’s remaining resources work going forward will be consulting mining projects. The company is taking a further charge of $95-million on its last remaining construction project that is resource-related after completing an updated cost forecast.

Mr. Edwards and his team continue to work through their backlog of lump-sum, turn-key construction projects and reimbursable resources contracts in a bid to bring it to zero by 2024. It stood at $3.1-billion worth of work at the end of September, down from $3.4-billion in June and $4-billion at the end of 2019.

SNC is currently working to complete three big infrastructure construction contracts, all of them located in Canada and all of them light-rail transit systems. In Toronto, the company is part of a consortium building the Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

Story continues below advertisement

The consortium in October sued its clients, Metrolinx and Infrastructure Ontario, over escalating costs and delays on the project caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The builders say the provincial agencies are refusing to declare COVID-19 an emergency and recognize its effects on construction.

Mr. Edwards said the stricter health and safety measures implemented since the pandemic began are hurting productivity on construction of the Crosstown LRT and other projects, particularly on things such as tunnelling and working at heights when workers are traditionally in close proximity with one another.

Those challenges continue, SNC-Lavalin said Tuesday, and mark the main reason for another $90-million in charges SNC will take as it delays booking any COVID-19-related revenue. “The company strongly believes that it is entitled to these revenues, but until greater clarity is forthcoming, it will continue to only recognize COVID-19 expenses on [these] projects,” it said.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies