SNC-Lavalin, two former executives face charges related to Montreal bridge contract

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. and two of its former executives are facing new criminal charges related to a bridge contract in Montreal nearly 20 years ago, plunging the company into another legal maelstrom as it tries to rebuild its business after years of crisis.
Quebec’s chief prosecutor’s office announced Thursday that two of the company’s business entities – SNC-Lavalin Inc. and SNC-Lavalin International Inc. as well as former vice-presidents Norman Morin and Kamal Francis have been charged in relation to a long-standing RCMP investigation into bribes paid on a $128-million contract for the refurbishment of Montreal’s Jacques Cartier bridge by a consortium including SNC in 2002.
The company and the two former executives face charges of forgery, conspiracy to commit forgery, fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud, fraud against the government and conspiracy to commit fraud against the government, the RCMP said in a separate statement. The police force said the two men were arrested Thursday and subsequently released from custody ahead of a scheduled court appearance on Monday.
The chief prosecutor’s office said it will offer the company the opportunity to negotiate a remediation agreement, without providing any details about its contents. Such a system would allow the company to avoid going through a lengthy trial in exchange for paying a fine and agreeing to third-party monitoring.
The investigation, dubbed Project Agrafe by police, has been a potential time bomb for SNC-Lavalin for years, with the company acknowledging the probe in corporate filings. SNC shares fell 2 per cent to $36.10 in early morning trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Michel Fournier, the former head of Canada’s Federal Bridges Corp., pleaded guilty in 2017 to fraud-related charges for accepting more than $2.3-million in kickbacks from SNC-Lavalin in the Jacques Cartier bridge case and laundering the funds he received. He received a sentence of 5½ years and has since won full parole.
