SNC-Lavalin weighs breakup amid stock slide, investors told in private meeting

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has told investors it is considering breaking up the company by spinning out some businesses before its criminal case ever gets to trial, a move that could include carving out British unit WS Atkins.
Executives with the Montreal-based engineering giant, which is charged with bribery and fraud in a case that has created political turmoil for the Trudeau government, told institutional investors at a private luncheon last Friday that its so-called “Plan B” is about generating more value for all stakeholders and that certain businesses could be spun out, according to two people who participated in the meeting.
“[They said] ‘We want to find a way to surface value, to separate the businesses,’” said David Taylor of Toronto-based Taylor Asset Management, who took part in the meeting hosted by TD Securities. Mr. Taylor said SNC should spin out Atkins and give the unit its own management and board of directors.
SNC-Lavalin chief executive officer Neil Bruce is trying to stop the freefall in the company’s share price, which has plunged 46 per cent since the builder announced last October that it would not be invited by federal prosecutors to negotiate a settlement on bribery and fraud charges. A loss of about $356-million on a project for Chilean miner Codelco and the decision to sell a bigger stake than originally planned in Highway 407 in greater Toronto have added to investor concerns.
SNC made specific mention of WS Atkins at the meeting, which was purchased for $3.6-billion in 2017, telling investors it believes the business is worth more now than two years ago, Mr. Taylor said.
Some investors have grown so frustrated with SNC’s operational performance of late that they are abandoning the stock. The resulting drop in the company’s share price in turn has masked the true value of some of its assets.
Early Tuesday afternoon, shares of SNC traded at $27.57, giving it a total market capitalization of $4.8-billion. That’s less than the total value of its share of the 407 toll road.
SNC-Lavalin struck a deal last month to sell a 10 per cent stake in the 407 to Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System for $3-billion in cash. The deal implied a value of roughly $5-billion for SNC’s entire 16.77 per cent stake in the highway, or about $27 per share after tax, according to calculations by AltaCorp Capital analyst Chris Murray.
Adding the company’s 14 other infrastructure concession investments such as the Okanagan Lake floating bridge in B.C., which Mr. Murray says together have a book value of about $2.10 per share, he calculates SNC’s hard assets are worth $29.10 a share. That means at SNC’s current share price, investors are giving the company’s core engineering and construction business a value of less than zero. Spinning out some of those assets as separate companies could change that.
Under pressure, Mr. Bruce is now stepping up cost cutting to deliver on financial guidance for the year following disappointing first quarter results released last week. The company told investors it plans to cut 800 to 1,000 jobs in this latest effort, Mr. Taylor said.
There is heavy skepticism among shareholders that Mr. Bruce can make the targets because the company would have to turn out a large profit in the second half of the year. Management is forecasting adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in its main engineering and construction business of $900-million to $950-million for 2019.
“[SNC-Lavalin] still can’t get it together,” Raymond James analyst Frederic Bastien said in a note published May 3. “With the company facing execution and macro headwinds as well as political and legal controversy back home, we simply can’t picture how its fortunes change overnight.”
For many investors, the company’s worsening situation has highlighted the urgency for a more drastic restructuring to protect SNC’s total value. Based on management’s comments Friday, it could come sooner rather than later.
Addressing the urgency, SNC said any spin out is not solely predicated on the outcome of the court proceedings, according to another fund manager who took part in Friday’s meeting. The person was granted anonymity because he is not authorized to speak to the media.
A Quebec Court judge is expected to rule on May 29 whether there is enough evidence against the company to proceed to trial. The hurdle for going to trial is considered low in Canada.
This is not the first time SNC has made the case for a Plan B option.
“We’ve got employees, we’ve got shareholders. We’ve got a duty and responsibility to these people,” Mr. Bruce told The Globe and Mail in an interview earlier this spring. “We can’t just sort of sit there and say ‘Oh well let’s see what happens and if worst comes to worst we’ll deal with it then.’ I mean, that’s stupid.”
But recent share-price performance is adding extra pressure.
Addressing questions about the TD Securities meeting, company spokesperson Daniela Pizzuto wrote in an email that SNC-Lavalin continues to explore all available alternatives to increase value for its stakeholders. “No decisions have yet been reached and it would be premature to comment further at this time,” she said.
Last December, SNC’s board of directors launched a special committee and hired external legal and financial advisors to help develop options for the company after it failed to secure a negotiated settlement with federal prosecutors that would suspend legal proceedings against it in exchange for a fine and independent third-party oversight. The precise reasons why prosecutors declined to offer SNC such a settlement, called a deferred prosecution agreement (DPA), remain unknown to the public.
Canada’s current justice minister and attorney-general, David Lametti, has said he could still order prosecutors to settle with SNC-Lavalin. But some observers have said they believe the Liberals do not have a strong public mandate for such a move at the moment and could wait to see the outcome of October’s federal election.
In communications with federal prosecutors about a DPA last fall, SNC warned it could break up and move its corporate headquarters to the United States if it was not invited to negotiate a deal to suspend criminal prosecution and was found guilty.
Under one scenario shared with prosecutors, SNC said it would move its Montreal headquarters and corporate offices in Ontario and Quebec to the U.S. and cut its domestic workforce to just 3,500 from 8,717 before eventually winding up its Canadian operations, according to a copy of the presentation obtained by Canadian Press.