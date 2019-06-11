SNC-Lavalin’s Neil Bruce exiting as CEO

Open this photo in gallery SNC-Lavalin president and CEO is leaving the company. Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. Chief Executive Neil Bruce is leaving the company after a tumultuous four years as directors for the ailing construction and engineering firm hand his replacement a mandate to quickly develop a new strategy that lowers risk.

SNC shares jumped 6 per cent in morning trading Tuesday in Toronto, to $25.14.

Mr. Bruce is retiring as chief executive and stepping down from the board and will return to his family in the U.K., Montreal-based SNC-Lavalin said in a statement Tuesday. Ian Edwards, the company’s operations chief, has been named interim chief executive effective today, the company said. He is widely considered to be a candidate to hold the job permanently.

“Shareholders had lost confidence in [Bruce] and so it was time for a change,” said Michael Willemse, senior research analyst at Taylor Asset Management, which owns SNC shares. Legal and other woes over the past year in particular have likely exacted a big emotional toll on Mr. Bruce, he said. “He’s been beated so badly, I wouldn’t be surprised that he was interested in leaving just as much as the board told him that he’s go to go.”

Mr. Bruce’s tenure was marked by the purchase of U.K. engineering firm Atkins in 2017, a transformative acquisition that allowed SNC to widen its geographic footprint and increase consulting revenue. He also boosted the company’s backlog of work to more than $15-billion and brought in key senior-level executive talent, saying he wanted SNC to become the world’s biggest engineering and construction firm.

But the Scotsman also failed to bury the company’s legal trouble. His effort to win a deal with federal prosecutors to settle bribery and fraud charges against the company hit a wall and ballooned into a political crisis for the Trudeau government amid allegations that officials in the Prime Minister’s Office pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson Raybould to order a deal for the company.

The case is now headed to trial after a judge ruled last month there was enough evidence to proceed. SNC-Lavalin has said it will plead not guilty.

Mr. Bruce’s own communication with the media throughout the ordeal was sometimes confusing and combative. He made headlines in particular over the various scenarios awaiting the firm if it ever went to trial, including the possibility of a breakup or severe job losses in Canada.

The company has formed a special committee of directors to weigh options in the event the legal battle drags on. For many investors, the company’s worsening situation has highlighted the urgency for a more drastic restructuring to protect its total value.

A senior federal official said Tuesday the government continues to closely monitor the company’s situation in Canada, but did not have any prior notice of Mr. Bruce’s departure. The official, was granted anonymity because he did not have authorization to speak publicly, said that Mr. Bruce’s statements in recent months have not always helped the government in its attempts to handle the delicate file.

Other problems also surfaced under Mr. Bruce’s watch. The company had to take an accounting loss of $310-million on a project to supply Chilean copper miner Codelco as the relationship between the two companies soured, raising questions about the company’s ability to execute on contracts. And he sold a bigger share than expected of the Highway 407 toll road, a prized asset that helped the company repair its balance sheet.

Under pressure, Mr. Bruce has stepped up cost-cutting at the company to help deliver on financial guidance for the year after disappointing first-quarter results released last month. There is much skepticism among shareholders that management can make the target because the company would have to turn a large profit in the second half of the year.

As investors have lost confidence and patience, the company’s share price has tanked. It closed Monday at $23.70, a 61 per cent decline over the past 12 months.

It will be the task of Mr. Edwards to try to repair the damage and set a new course for the company.

With files from Daniel Leblanc in Ottawa