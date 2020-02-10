 Skip to main content

Report on Business

SNC names Jeff Bell as new chief financial officer

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
SNC-Lavalin, whose Montreal headquarters is seen here, has hired Jeff Bell as its next CFO.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

SNC-Lavalin has named Jeff Bell as its next chief financial officer as part of the company’s ongoing renewal process.

Bell, a former group chief financial officer for British energy services firm Centrica, will join SNC as executive vice-president on Tuesday and take over as chief financial officer from current chief financial officer Sylvain Girard on April 14.

The hiring of Bell follows the recent appointment of Charlene Ripley as executive vice-president and general counsel and Louis Veronneau as chief transformation officer.

In December, SNC-Lavalin was fined $280 million after its construction division pleaded guilty to fraud for actions taken in Libya between 2001 and 2011.

The company announced last week the nomination of three new members to its board of directors is part of its renewal process, while four current board members of SNC’s board will not be standing for re-election.

Newcomers Gary Baughman, Chris Clark and Mike Pederson will stand for election at the company’s annual meeting on May 7.

