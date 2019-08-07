 Skip to main content

Report on Business SNC says it has court approval for sale of Highway 407 stake to CPPIB

SNC says it has court approval for sale of Highway 407 stake to CPPIB

Reuters
Open this photo in gallery

SNC has closed its sale of a 10 per cent stake in Ontario's Highway 407.

Fred Lum

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc said on Wednesday a ruling by a Canadian court would allow it to proceed with the sale of its 10.01-per-cent stake in a Canadian toll highway to Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB).

Two shareholders in the Highway 407 toll road operator were trying to acquire SNC’s stake for $3.25 billion, with the dispute headed to Ontario Superior Court on June 21 to settle which one of them would buy the stake.

SNC shareholders have been closely watching the Highway 407 sale, which will be used to pay down debt.

SNC has been struggling with a host of issues. In the last couple of months, the company has withdrawn its full year forecast, announced plans to exit fixed price contracts and 15 countries, restructure its business into two reporting lines and explore options for its resources business.

Last week, SNC cut its dividend and reported a wider-than-expected loss in its main engineering and construction unit, as expenses run high.

