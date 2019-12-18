SNC shares surge after company settles fraud charges

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. shares surged more than 20 per cent on Wednesday afternoon after a division of the Canadian engineering company settled criminal fraud charges in a Montreal court with a guilty plea and an agreement to pay a $280-million fine.

The reaction, which takes the stock to its highest level since May, suggests that investors are overwhelmingly upbeat about the company’s prospects now that the biggest uncertainty – which at times over the past year weighed heavily on SNC’s future – has apparently disappeared.

Earlier this year, the shares traded as low as $15.47, implying that the company’s value was in its ownership stake in Ontario’s highway 407 and that its international engineering business was virtually worthless.

With Wednesday’s move, though, the shares traded at $29.09 in afternoon trading, shortly after the settlement was announced.

