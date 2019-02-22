SNC suffers first quarterly loss in 6 years, slashes dividend amid a wealth of woes

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has tallied its first quarterly loss in six years as the Canadian engineering firm tries to push through several major challenges including problems with a mining contract in Chile, worsening prospects for its oil and gas business and deepening public scrutiny over past ethics trouble.

The stock fell 3 per cent in Toronto, to $34.64. It is trading at levels not seen in a decade.

The loss for the fourth quarter ended Dec.31. 2018 was $1.6-billion or $9.11 per share on revenue of $2.5-billion, SNC-Lavalin said in a statement Friday. Performance was hurt by a $1.2-billion charge the company took last month to account for a deterioration in its oil and gas business. SNC management is unsure about the company’s ability to win new work in Saudi Arabia amid strained political relations between Canada and the Middle East kingdom.

The Montreal-based multinational slashed the dividend by more than half to 10 cents to conserve more cash while maintaining previous financial guidance for 2019.

“There’s been a lot of really positive things done in 2018 which have been completely overshadowed by the unacceptable position on the mining project that we’ve had to deal with over the last month or so,” Neil Bruce, SNC-Lavalin’s chief executive, said in an internal video posted on the company’s website. “There’s also been headwinds in terms of the overall volatility within the oil and gas sector. And that’s been amplified a little bit by some of the geopolticial stuff.”

Mr. Bruce is trying to chart a new course for SNC-Lavalin that involves growing the company to $15-billion in annual sales and adjusted profit of $5 per share by 2020. But he's been hobbled in that effort by legal trouble that won't go away and unexpected problems disclosed in January, notably with a contract with Chile's Codelco. S&P Global ratings cut SNC-Lavalin’s credit rating to the cusp of junk in the wake of the news, saying it expects the company’s credit metrics to worsen over the next two years.

Trouble has mounted quickly and taken the market by surprise, leading to calls by some investors for the company to take deeper actions like selling assets. Faith in management has also been rattled, to the point where some shareholders like Montreal-based investment firm Palos have exited their long-held positions in the company.

Fixed-income investors have shown cooler heads. The company’s five-year corporate bond, which debuted last year with an interest coupon of 3.235 per cent, has declined in price only slightly to this week, suggesting the company’s longer-term investors are confident their dollars are safe.

SNC-Lavalin provided no clarity on any specific strategic moves Friday in its earnings statement, saying only that management intends to push on with its current strategy. The process already under way to sell a piece of its stake in the Highway 407 Toronto area toll road “continues to progress,” the company said.

"The board reiterates its confidence in the executive leadership team to move forward into 2019, to execute the strategy as outlined [publicly] and to deliver maximum value to shareholders," SNC-Lavalin chairman Kevin Lynch said in the company's statement Friday. Mr. Lynch, whose career includes serving as the senior civil servant in the Canadian government, has been SNC chairman for just over one year.

On Thursday, SNC's largest shareholder, the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, also reaffirmed its faith in the company's management and future prospects, saying it believes it will be able to overcome current problems. The pension fund manager vowed to act as "a rock supporting this company."

The potential of SNC-Lavalin is impressive," Caisse boss Michael Sabia told reporters. "The company is well-positioned, it has quality management, a good strategy. We're quite at ease [with our investment]."

SNC’s future is clouded by legal trouble, the resolution of which is proving impossible to predict. The RCMP laid rare corporate fraud and corruption charges against the company in 2015, alleging the company bribed individuals in the former Libya government of the late dictator Moammar Gadhafi between 2001 and 2011.

SNC has said it intends to plead not guilty and that individuals responsible for the wrongdoing are no longer with the company. It has asked for a so-called remediation agreement that would allow it to settle the charges without going to trial.

The company's plight has set off a political earthquake in Ottawa after The Globe and Mail reported Feb. 7 that senior officials in the Prime Minister’s Office put pressure on then-attorney-general Jody Wilson-Raybould to shelve the charges against SNC-Lavalin. She refused and was subsequently demoted. Earlier this week, Gerald Butts, the Prime Minister’s principal secretary, also resigned, but asserted he had not pressed Ms. Wilson-Raybould.

Mr. Bruce estimates SNC’s legal woes over the past several years have already cost the company some $5-billion lost revenue internationally as customers shy away from doing business with the firm. But the controversy is now raising concern among some of the company’s potential Canadian clients. Vancouver area-mayors this week urged the Lower Mainland’s transit agency to make sure it isn’t forced to use SNC for a $4-billion transit Skytrain extension project.

“There is yet another federal scandal involving this company and it does not instill confidence out in the public,” said Port Moody Mayor Rob Vagramov.