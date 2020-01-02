Equity returns put Canadian pension plans on firmer footing, despite low rates

Booming stock markets were a blessing for pensions in 2019, as big gains in equities offset the pain of ultralow interest rates for most Canadian plans.
Two consulting companies say their custom measures of pension health show large increases for the year that just finished. Aon plc said its measure of pension solvency approached record highs in the fourth quarter. And Mercer, a division of Marsh & McLennan Cos., said its Pension Health Index jumped by 10 percentage points over the course of the year.
The two measures aim to gauge the health of defined-benefit pension plans, which provide workers a specific payout in retirement. To achieve that goal, the employer that sponsors the plan needs to invest plan assets to match its future obligations to employees.
The two companies say that, based on financial market performance in 2019, the typical Canadian pension plan is now fully funded, meaning it has the assets needed to cover all the retirement payments it owes to its members. Indeed, both the Aon and Mercer measures found the average pension plan now has a significant surplus.
“It’s been an excellent year, with very, very strong returns,” said Erwan Pirou, Canadian chief investment officer at Aon. “I don’t think very many people were expecting this a year ago. They thought the market was expensive, and there were a lot of headwinds, so it defied expectations.”
Low interest rates make the job of funding a plan more complicated. When a pension plan estimates the current value of its pension payouts, it must use an interest rate to discount those payments to the present day. In the math behind the task, low interest rates result in a bigger estimated obligation.
Indeed, Mercer estimates that the typical Canadian pension plan will see the value of its future obligations increase by 15 per cent from 2018 to year-end 2019, once the calculations are done.
“A one-year increase of 15 per cent on the balance sheet may cause chief financial officers and investors alike to take notice of legacy defined-benefit liabilities that they may have otherwise glossed over,” said Andrew Whale, a principal in Mercer Canada’s Financial Strategy Group.
Aon notes, however, that in the fourth quarter, rates rose slightly, making plans’ obligations look slightly better when compared with the quarter ended in September.
In an environment with the lowest interest rates in decades, the performance of stock markets was the saving grace for the pension plans. The S&P/TSX Composite jumped 19.1 per cent over the course of 2019. The S&P 500 increased nearly 29 per cent. The MSCI World Index, which covers 23 countries in the developed world, gained almost 24 per cent.
A pension plan’s health is measured, in large part, by the ratio of its assets to the estimate of its liabilities.
Aon’s measure calculates the ratio on a “solvency” basis, which estimates what it would cost to immediately close down the plan and pay out the benefits. The Aon Median Solvency Ratio was 102.5 per cent at the end of 2019, up 7.2 points over the course of the year – meaning the typical plan went from underfunded to overfunded during the year.
The Mercer Pension Health Index, which represents the solvency ratio of a hypothetical plan, increased to 112 per cent on Dec. 31, up from 105 per cent at the end of the third quarter and 102 per cent at the beginning of the year.