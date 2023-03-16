Sobeys parent company Empire Co. Ltd. EMP-A-T says that the cost of a cybersecurity breach in November will be larger than previously estimated, representing approximately a $32-million hit to the company after insurance recoveries.

The Stellarton, N.S.-based grocer previously estimated that the total costs to the business would be approximately $25-million after insurance. In its third-quarter earnings report on Thursday, Empire updated that estimate and provided further details on the costs of the disruption, which shut down many of the company’s pharmacy services for four days and interfered with other operations for roughly one week, including self-checkout terminals and the redemption of Scene+ loyalty points and gift cards.

Those included $39.1-million in direct costs – such as legal and professional fees, costs to restore software and “inventory shrink,” a term that includes food spoilage and other unsellable items – though that number is reduced due to the payment to date of insurance claims. The company is still in the process of making claims under cyber insurance coverage and related policies, which will be recognized at a later date. The company also reported a further $15-million impact on third-quarter profits related to sales declines and reduced operations.

Cybersecurity attacks are becoming more common and increasingly sophisticated, and Canadian retailers – which handle sensitive customer information including credit card payments – have been targeted in recent months. Earlier this month, Indigo Books & Music Inc. admitted that “criminals” who were behind a cyberattack that took down its e-commerce operations in February also leaked sensitive employee information. The data, including names, bank account numbers, home addresses and social insurance numbers was leaked on the dark web, a part of the internet used for illicit purposes such as identity theft.

Empire has not specified whether the breach was due to a ransomware attack, referring to it only as a “cybersecurity event.” The impact on its third-quarter earnings reflects a temporary drop in sales related to the incident, as well as other impacts on promotions and the management of fresh items on its shelves. The direct costs to the company include “inventory shrink” – a term that includes product spoilage – legal and professional fees, and costs to restore its software.

The retailer, which owns grocery banners including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA and FreshCo, reported that its third-quarter net earnings fell to $125.7-million or 49 cents per share, compared to $203.4-million or 77 cents per share in the same period the prior year. That decline included the impact of the cybersecurity event. The prior-year earnings also reflected unusually large lease termination income and higher property sales from the company’s stake in Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust.

Empire’s sales grew by 1.5 per cent in the 13 weeks ended Feb. 4, to $7.5-billion. Same-store sales – an important metric that tracks sales growth not related to new store openings – was roughly flat compared to the prior year, not including fuel sales at its gas stations.

Grocers have come under fire in recent months for not doing enough to combat food inflation, which has outpaced the general rate of inflation for more than a year. Last week, a House of Commons committee examining the issue called top executives from Canada’s largest grocers to face questions about high food prices and growing corporate profits. Empire chief executive officer Michael Medline told the committee that the company operates on “paper thin profit margins,” and denied that Empire was profiting from inflation.

The company’s third-quarter report on Thursday noted that it continues to experience inflationary pressures due to the cost of goods, as well as higher fuel costs. Last month, executives at competitor Loblaw Cos. Ltd. said they expect food prices to continue rising through the first half of this year.

Empire also announced on Thursday that it plans to merge Grocery Gateway e-commerce service owned by Longo’s into its Voilà online grocery platform, starting in July. Empire owns a majority stake in Longo’s, and the shift will add roughly 2,000 of the chain’s products to the Voilà site. The company has been investing in expanding the Voilà service, though customers are using e-commerce grocery services less than they were during the height of the pandemic: Empire’s e-commerce platforms (which also include IGA.net and ThriftyFoods.com) reported a combined 14.7-per-cent decline in sales in the third quarter, compared to the prior year.