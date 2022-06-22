A Sobeys grocery store in Halifax. Its parent company, Empire Company Ltd., reported net earnings of $178.5-million in the quarter.Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

The parent company of Sobeys, Safeway and other grocery banners saw both sales and profits increase in the fourth quarter, driven in part by food inflation and higher fuel sales, even as customers shift their buying behaviour.

Stellarton, N.S.-based grocer Empire Company Ltd. EMP-A-T reported net earnings of $178.5-million or 68 cents per share in the quarter, compared to $171.9-million or 64 cents per share in the same period last year.

The company announced a 10-per-cent increase to its quarterly dividend paid to shareholders, to 16.5 cents per share.

Empire’s results were positively affected by the fiscal calendar, which included an extra week in the quarter compared to the prior year. Sales rose by 13.3 per cent to $7.8-billion in the 14 weeks ended May 7, compared to $6.9-billion in the 13-week period in 2021.

But same-store sales – an important metric that tracks sales not affected by new store openings – fell by 2.5 per cent excluding fuel sales.

In addition to inflationary pressures and customers filling up their cars more often, Empire’s total sales benefited from the acquisition of the Longo’s grocery chain last year, the expansion of its Farm Boy and discount FreshCo banners, and the progress of its three-year Project Horizon plan.

That plan, which has now completed its second year, is on track to add $500-million in annualized earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) within the next fiscal year, the company reported. As part of Horizon, Empire has expanded and renovated stores, added new locations and worked on improving its operations and merchandising. It has also been investing in expanding e-commerce operations, and in a new loyalty program for the company.

Earlier this month, Empire announced it was dropping the Air Miles loyalty program at its stores, and acquiring a stake in the Scene+ program co-owned by Bank of Nova Scotia and Cineplex Inc. The move is designed to give the company more access to customer data as it rolls out in the coming months.

The company expects same-store sales to grow in the coming year, though it warned that benefits to its profit margins from Project Horizon may be offset by the rising cost of goods including fuel, and by changes in the sales mix between its banners. During inflationary periods, shoppers typically “trade down” to cheaper items and by visiting discount stores more often.

For the full fiscal year ended May 7, Empire reported net earnings of $745.8-million or $2.80 per share, compared to $701.5-million or $2.60 per share in the prior year. The company’s sales for the full year grew by 6.7 per cent to $30.2-billion. Same-store sales for the year fell by 2.1 per cent excluding fuel, compared to fiscal 2021 when same-store sales rose by 5.6 per cent.

