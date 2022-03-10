Sobeys owner Empire Company Ltd. reported that its profit jumped by 15.4 per cent in the third quarter, even as grocery shoppers are changing their behaviours compared to unusually high demand in 2021.

Empire, which owns grocery banners including Sobeys, Safeway, FreshCo, Longo’s and Farm Boy, report lower sales volumes in the quarter as consumer habits have shifted. While demand for groceries remains higher than it was before the pandemic – including during the Omicron wave of the virus that impacted buying behaviour in late 2021 – grocery retailers have been reporting that eat-at-home trends are changing compared to the height of restrictions related to COVID-19.

Same-store sales – an important metric that tracks sales not impacted by new store openings or closings – fell by 1.7 per cent, excluding fuel sales at the company’s gas stations. The Stellarton, N.S.-based retailer forecast that same-store sales will continue to fall in 2022 compared to last year. Same-store sales in the quarter were up 8.3 per cent compared to the same period pre-COVID, in 2020.

At the same time, net earnings grew significantly in the 13 weeks ended Jan. 29, to $203.4-million or 77 cents per share, compared to $176.3-million or 66 cents per share in the same period the prior year.

Empire’s profits were boosted by the addition of the Longo’s grocery chain and its e-commerce service Grocery Gateway, which the company acquired a year ago; the expansion of its Farm Boy chain and in Ontario and FreshCo in Western Canada; growth of its e-commerce service Voilà in Ontario; renovations of its stores; and better use of data analytics that inform the company’s strategy around promotions.

Food inflation has also contributed to higher overall sales. In a press release announcing the results on Thursday, Empire executives wrote that the company is negotiating with suppliers for competitive pricing at its stores. But prices are rising across the industry. General inflation has reached a 30-year high in Canada, and grocery prices were up 6.5 per cent in January according to Statistics Canada. Canadian shoppers are seeing the cost go up for products including fresh fruit, meat and bakery items.

The suppliers that stock grocers’ shelves are also seeing costs go up for labour, transportation, raw materials and packaging – leading many to approach the grocers in recent months to ask for price increases. In some cases this has led to disputes, including one that became public recently as potato-chip manufacturer Frito-Lay cut off shipments to stores owned by Empire’s competitor, Loblaw Cos. Ltd. when price negotiations broke down.

Empire’s sales grew 5 per cent in the third quarter compared to the same period the prior year. In addition to inflation, other contributors to sales growth included higher fuel sales, its Longo’s acquisition and store expansions in Ontario and Western Canada.

