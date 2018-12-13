 Skip to main content

Report on Business Sobeys owner Empire ‘extremely pleased’ with $104-million second-quarter profit

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Sobeys owner Empire ‘extremely pleased’ with $104-million second-quarter profit

STELLARTON, N.S.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Empire Co. Ltd. topped expectations as it reported a profit of $103.8 million in its latest quarter compared with a loss in the same period last year.

The company behind Sobeys and Safeway grocery stores in Canada says the profit amounted to 38 cents per share for the quarter that ended Nov. 3. That compared with a loss of $23.6 million or nine cents per share a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, Empire says it earned 40 cents per share for the quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 27 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Story continues below advertisement

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 32 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

Meet the saviour of Sobeys, our 2018 CEO of the year

Sales totalled $6.21 billion for the 13-week period, up from nearly $6.03 billion a year ago, boosted by higher fuel prices.

Same-store sales were up 3.2 per cent, while same-store sales excluding fuel were up 2.5 per cent.

“In what has been our strongest quarter since we began the transformation of Empire, we are extremely pleased with the top and bottom line numbers the team put up on the board,” Michael Medline, Empire’s chief executive, said in statement.

“Our trajectory and momentum continue to trend in the right direction with strong sales and tonnage growth, stabilized margins, a significant decline in our costs, and a 48 per cent earnings improvement.”

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season