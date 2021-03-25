Sobeys owner joins food manufacturers urging Ottawa to adopt rules to govern grocers’ dealings with suppliers

One of Canada’s largest grocery retailers is cooperating with an industry group representing suppliers, to propose government regulation of the sector that would include the power to impose financial penalties on companies that do not follow the rules.
On Thursday, Sobeys owner Empire Company Ltd. and Food, Health & Consumer Products of Canada announced that they are proposing the Canadian government adopt a code of conduct to oversee the relationships between retailers and the product vendors who stock their shelves.
The proposal suggests a code similar to one in the U.K., including a dispute resolution system to look into complaints about unfair practices. There, the Groceries Supply Code of Practice adjudicator has the power to fine retailers up to 1 per cent of annual U.K. revenues.
Empire and FHCP’s proposed code provides for monetary penalties determined by an adjudicator on a case-by-base basis.
Suppliers and retailers have butted heads for years over the fees that grocery stores charge for things such as shelf placement for products and in-store promotions. Retailers also sometimes charge “compliance” fines for orders that are late or incomplete.
In a statement on Thursday, Empire acknowledged that poor relations between grocery retailers and suppliers “make their way to consumers and can impact pricing, product choice and job opportunities in Canada.”
What is not yet clear is whether other major retailers, who have resisted calls for regulation in the past, will support the proposal.
Groups representing farmers and food and beverage companies have repeatedly called for industry regulations. But the issue heated up again last summer, after Walmart Canada told suppliers it would impose new fees to offset investments in store infrastructure and e-commerce. The following week, procurement organization United Grocers Inc. sent letters to its suppliers saying it expected “any cost reduction” provided to competitors to also apply to the 6,500 retailers it represents, including Metro Inc., Alimentation Couch-Tard Inc., Save-On-Foods, and others. Then in October, Loblaw Companies Ltd. also told suppliers it would raise fees, and also cited the company’s planned investments in stores and e-commerce operations.
FHCP and Empire’s proposed code specifies that retailers should not arbitrarily change supply agreements, and that the agreements between retailers and suppliers should contain detailed rules that would be used to make any changes to the terms. The proposal also suggests that retailers not be allowed to make unilateral deductions to payments without providing detailed reasons, and that a process be put in place for suppliers to challenge those fines. The proposal sets out rules for other practices as well, such as charging suppliers for product placement on shelves, the accuracy of retailers’ forecasts on order quantities, suppliers’ contributions to the retailers’ marketing costs, and other issues.
Regulation may be on the horizon: in November, Canada’s federal, provincial and territorial agriculture ministers agreed to form a working group to consider the issue, and to release a report by this July.
“We all recognize that these fees recently imposed by some retailers are really worrying,” federal Agriculture and Agri-food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau said during a press conference after a ministers’ meeting in November.
Empire and FHCP submitted their code to the working group on Thursday.
In the past, large grocery retailers have opposed calls for regulation. However, in the fall Empire CEO Michael Medline began publicly signaling he would be open to some kind of code. At an online event in October, Mr. Medline called his competitors’ fee raises “repugnant” and “terrible” for consumers.
Empire also charges fees to suppliers, however, and has renegotiated those fees in recent years, particularly after Mr. Medline joined the company in 2017 and initiated a turnaround plan.
Empire’s and FHCP’s proposal would still allow retailers and suppliers to negotiate agreements, but would discourage unilateral changes to contract terms, and would create “rules of engagement” for the industry.
Enforcement of those rules is crucial, said Christine Tacon, the UK’s grocery code adjudicator, who held the role for nearly eight years. Before the power to fine companies, the UK had a voluntary code beginning in 2002, and then a legal code in 2010 without an adjudicator.
“In all of that previous period … nothing changed. It was only when you got the adjudicator with powers to investigate, and powers to arbitrate, that things started to change,” said Ms. Tacon, who recently presented to the ministers’ committee on the issue and also consulted with Empire and FHCP to explain how the UK code functions. During her time in the role, however, Ms. Tacon said that she never issued a fine; the possibility of such penalties motivated companies to follow the rules.
“On every single issue that suppliers had, the performance of the retailers improved every year,” she said. “Retailers got more and more compliant.”
According to Ms. Tacon, 79 per cent of suppliers reported code-related issues with retailers in 2014, the year after it was introduced; those numbers steadily fell in the following years, and in 2020 it was 36 per cent.
“This Code is a win for consumer product companies and retailers, as well as all other players in the food supply chain, including farmers and customers,” Mr. Medline said in a statement Thursday.
In Canada, the five largest retailers control more than 80 per cent of the country’s grocery market, according to FHCP, giving them significant power to dictate terms to suppliers. The amount that vendors spend on fees, deductions and administration to get products on shelves is higher in Canada than some other countries: such spending accounts for 28 per cent of costs for food processors here, compared to 18 per cent in the U.S. according to FHCP’s data.
“Retailers and suppliers are tough and savvy and our businesses do not always see eye to eye. However, we believe we can build a supply chain on mutual trust, one that treats businesses of all sizes fairly and delivers for all Canadians who count on us every day,” FHCP president and CEO Michael Graydon said in a statement Thursday.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.