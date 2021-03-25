Sobeys owner joins food manufacturers urging Ottawa to adopt rules to govern grocers’ dealings with suppliers

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Sobeys owner joins food manufacturers urging Ottawa to adopt rules to govern grocers’ dealings with suppliers

Susan Krashinsky RobertsonRetailing reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

One of Canada’s largest grocery retailers is cooperating with an industry group representing suppliers, to propose government regulation of the sector that would include the power to impose financial penalties on companies that do not follow the rules.

On Thursday, Sobeys owner Empire Company Ltd. and Food, Health & Consumer Products of Canada announced that they are proposing the Canadian government adopt a code of conduct to oversee the relationships between retailers and the product vendors who stock their shelves.

The proposal suggests a code similar to one in the U.K., including a dispute resolution system to look into complaints about unfair practices. There, the Groceries Supply Code of Practice adjudicator has the power to fine retailers up to 1 per cent of annual U.K. revenues.

Story continues below advertisement

Empire and FHCP’s proposed code provides for monetary penalties determined by an adjudicator on a case-by-base basis.

Suppliers and retailers have butted heads for years over the fees that grocery stores charge for things such as shelf placement for products and in-store promotions. Retailers also sometimes charge “compliance” fines for orders that are late or incomplete.

In a statement on Thursday, Empire acknowledged that poor relations between grocery retailers and suppliers “make their way to consumers and can impact pricing, product choice and job opportunities in Canada.”

What is not yet clear is whether other major retailers, who have resisted calls for regulation in the past, will support the proposal.

Groups representing farmers and food and beverage companies have repeatedly called for industry regulations. But the issue heated up again last summer, after Walmart Canada told suppliers it would impose new fees to offset investments in store infrastructure and e-commerce. The following week, procurement organization United Grocers Inc. sent letters to its suppliers saying it expected “any cost reduction” provided to competitors to also apply to the 6,500 retailers it represents, including Metro Inc., Alimentation Couch-Tard Inc., Save-On-Foods, and others. Then in October, Loblaw Companies Ltd. also told suppliers it would raise fees, and also cited the company’s planned investments in stores and e-commerce operations.

FHCP and Empire’s proposed code specifies that retailers should not arbitrarily change supply agreements, and that the agreements between retailers and suppliers should contain detailed rules that would be used to make any changes to the terms. The proposal also suggests that retailers not be allowed to make unilateral deductions to payments without providing detailed reasons, and that a process be put in place for suppliers to challenge those fines. The proposal sets out rules for other practices as well, such as charging suppliers for product placement on shelves, the accuracy of retailers’ forecasts on order quantities, suppliers’ contributions to the retailers’ marketing costs, and other issues.

Regulation may be on the horizon: in November, Canada’s federal, provincial and territorial agriculture ministers agreed to form a working group to consider the issue, and to release a report by this July.

Story continues below advertisement

“We all recognize that these fees recently imposed by some retailers are really worrying,” federal Agriculture and Agri-food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau said during a press conference after a ministers’ meeting in November.

Empire and FHCP submitted their code to the working group on Thursday.

In the past, large grocery retailers have opposed calls for regulation. However, in the fall Empire CEO Michael Medline began publicly signaling he would be open to some kind of code. At an online event in October, Mr. Medline called his competitors’ fee raises “repugnant” and “terrible” for consumers.

Empire also charges fees to suppliers, however, and has renegotiated those fees in recent years, particularly after Mr. Medline joined the company in 2017 and initiated a turnaround plan.

Empire’s and FHCP’s proposal would still allow retailers and suppliers to negotiate agreements, but would discourage unilateral changes to contract terms, and would create “rules of engagement” for the industry.

Enforcement of those rules is crucial, said Christine Tacon, the UK’s grocery code adjudicator, who held the role for nearly eight years. Before the power to fine companies, the UK had a voluntary code beginning in 2002, and then a legal code in 2010 without an adjudicator.

Story continues below advertisement

“In all of that previous period … nothing changed. It was only when you got the adjudicator with powers to investigate, and powers to arbitrate, that things started to change,” said Ms. Tacon, who recently presented to the ministers’ committee on the issue and also consulted with Empire and FHCP to explain how the UK code functions. During her time in the role, however, Ms. Tacon said that she never issued a fine; the possibility of such penalties motivated companies to follow the rules.

“On every single issue that suppliers had, the performance of the retailers improved every year,” she said. “Retailers got more and more compliant.”

According to Ms. Tacon, 79 per cent of suppliers reported code-related issues with retailers in 2014, the year after it was introduced; those numbers steadily fell in the following years, and in 2020 it was 36 per cent.

“This Code is a win for consumer product companies and retailers, as well as all other players in the food supply chain, including farmers and customers,” Mr. Medline said in a statement Thursday.

In Canada, the five largest retailers control more than 80 per cent of the country’s grocery market, according to FHCP, giving them significant power to dictate terms to suppliers. The amount that vendors spend on fees, deductions and administration to get products on shelves is higher in Canada than some other countries: such spending accounts for 28 per cent of costs for food processors here, compared to 18 per cent in the U.S. according to FHCP’s data.

“Retailers and suppliers are tough and savvy and our businesses do not always see eye to eye. However, we believe we can build a supply chain on mutual trust, one that treats businesses of all sizes fairly and delivers for all Canadians who count on us every day,” FHCP president and CEO Michael Graydon said in a statement Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies