Empire Company Ltd. EMP-A-T raised its quarterly dividend as it reported its fourth-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago.

The grocery retailer, which owns Sobeys and Safeway as well as other banners, says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 18.25 cents per share, up from 16.5 cents per share.

Empire says its profit for the 13-week period ended May 6 amounted to $182.9-million or 72 cents per share.

The result is up from a profit of $178.5-million or 68 cents per share a year earlier.

Empire says its fourth-quarter sales totalled $7.41 billon, down from $7.84-billion in its fourth quarter last year, which included an additional week.

Same-store sales were up 1.6 per cent, while same-store sales, excluding fuel sales, were up 2.6 per cent.