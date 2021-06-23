Sobeys parent Empire posts first sales decline in a year as grocers brace for post-pandemic shift in consumer habits

Open this photo in gallery Sobeys owner Empire Company Ltd. reported its first sales decrease in more than a year on Wednesday. Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail

Grocers are preparing for a shift in shopping behaviour as more Canadians receive COVID-19 vaccines, Sobeys owner Empire Company Ltd. said on Wednesday as it reported its first sales decrease in more than a year.

While sales are still up significantly compared to before the pandemic, Empire reported that its fourth-quarter sales decreased slightly, by 1.3 per cent, to $6.9-billion. That compared to a quarter last year during which grocery spending surged, as Canadians stocked up on food and household essentials during the early days of COVID-19. By comparison, “consumer behaviour has begun to stabilize,” Empire said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Stellarton, N.S.-based company, which owns grocery chains including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, FreshCo and others, reported that same-store sales decreased by 6.1 per cent in the 13 weeks ended May 1. Same-store sales is an important metric that tracks sales growth not related to store openings or closings. Compared to the same quarter in 2019, Empire’s same-store sales in the quarter were up 10.4 per cent.

Empire reported net earnings of $171.9-million, or 64 cents per share in the fourth quarter, compared to $177.8-million or 66 cents per share in the same period in 2020.

The company increased its quarterly dividend paid to shareholders by 15.3 per cent, to 15 cents per share.

Empire is expecting grocery sales to fall the coming year, as the vaccine rollout continues and people start spending more money at restaurants and bars. Executives also expect shopping habits to change: during the pandemic, customers have tended to shop less frequently but buy more items during each visit, and have therefore gravitated to stores that offer a larger assortment. Across the industry, that has affected sales at discount grocery stores. Empire predicted that people will begin to shop more frequently and at a wider variety of stores, but does not expect buying habits to return entirely to normal for the foreseeable future.

Empire reported $24-million in COVID-related costs in the fourth quarter, including $9-million spent on bonuses for some employees in regions where government-mandated lockdowns were in effect.

Online grocery sales have also continued to grow, but at a slower pace than in recent months. Empire’s e-commerce sales were up 15 per cent in the fourth quarter. The retailer launched a new e-commerce service, Voilà, last June, beginning in the Greater Toronto Area. Empire plans to launch Voilà under its IGA banner in Quebec and Ottawa early next year, and is planning to build a total of four fulfilment centres across Canada. It has also begun offering store pickup for online orders under the Voilà brand in some places, and plans to expand that curbside service. The company said on Wednesday that costs related to e-commerce will increase in the coming year as it opens the Montreal fulfilment centre and expands in that region.

Empire is now one year into a three-year plan it calls Project Horizon, intended to keep growing its market share and continue to control costs. In its first year, the plan involved store renovations and expansion, improving its data analytics to manage store operations and merchandising, and finding efficiencies in its product sourcing. Spending on the e-commerce network offset some of the cost savings achieved through these initiatives.

The company reported $679.2-million in capital spending for the year, and expects to spend roughly $765-million in the coming year as it continues renovating stores and opening new locations, and investing in new analytics systems and other technology. Empire intends to continue expanding its discount FreshCo banner in western Canada, and to open more Farm Boy stores in Ontario.

The company also renewed its share buyback plan this week. Since last July, the company repurchased nearly 5.3-million shares for $199.5-million in total.

For the full fiscal year ended May 1, Empire reported that sales increased by 6.3 per cent to $28.3-billion. The grocery retailer’s net earnings for the year were $764.2-million, or $2.61 per share, compared to $612.8-million or $2.16 per share in the prior year.

