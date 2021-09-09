 Skip to main content
Sobeys-parent Empire posts revenue gain even as grocery sales fall from pandemic height

Susan Krashinsky RobertsonRetailing reporter
Growing fuel consumption, higher gas prices and the acquisition of the Longo’s grocery chain drove an increase in first-quarter revenue for Sobeys parent Empire Company Ltd. , even as grocery sales are falling compared to the height of pandemic-related shopping last year.

The Stellarton, N.S.-based reported $7.6-billion in revenue for the 13 weeks ended July 31, an increase of 3.7 per cent compared to the same period last year. Empire is expecting same-store sales to continue to fall for the rest of this year, as some COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted and Canadians have begun dining out more often. Same-store sales – an important metric that tracks sales growth excluding the impact of new store openings or acquisitions – were roughly flat in the first quarter, but excluding fuel sales, that number fell by 2.2 per cent.

Empire, which owns grocery chains including Sobeys, Safeway and FreshCo, acquired 51 per cent of Ontario chain Longo’s and its e-commerce service, Grocery Gateway, in March in a $357-million deal. The company has also been expanding its FreshCo discount banner in Western Canada, opening new stores and converting some Safeway locations, and is expanding its Farm Boy chain in Ontario.

Empire is also in the process of expanding its e-commerce service, Voilà, which began doing home delivery from its distribution centre in the Greater Toronto Area last year, and is planning to open facilities in Montreal in early 2022, and Calgary in 2023, which will drive up costs. Voilà is also planning to add store pickup for online orders at 85 more stores this fiscal year. The company said that as results improve in Toronto and costs increase in Montreal and Calgary, Voilà will dilute its net earnings this year by roughly 25 to 30 cents per share, compared to 18 cents per share last year. While grocery e-commerce sales have continued to rise in Canada, growth has slowed compared to the surge in demand at the beginning of the pandemic, according to Empire.

Costs related to the pandemic have been decreasing for grocers. Empire reported that it spent roughly $18-million on safety and sanitization measures in the quarter, compared to $67-million in the same period last year.

The company reported that its net earnings fell to $188.5-million or 70 cents per share, compared to $191.9-million or 71 cents per share in the same period last year. Empire noted that the prior year’s earnings benefited from a sale of real estate, and said that excluding the impact of that transaction, earnings per share rose by 4.5 per cent.

