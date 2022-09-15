Shoppers at a Sobeys grocery store in Toronto.Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail

The impact of food inflation and increasing sales of fuel at gas-station locations boosted sales for grocer Empire Company Ltd. EMP-A-T in the first quarter, but profits remained relatively flat.

The parent company of grocery chains including Sobeys and Safeway has been expanding its discount FreshCo banner in Western Canada, which also contributed to higher sales as Canadians faced with inflationary pressures are switching up their shopping patterns. The Stellarton, N.S.-based retailer reported on Thursday that first-quarter sales rose by 4.1 per cent to $7.9-billion.

Higher supply-chain costs affected Empire’s profit margins in the quarter, as did a change in the sales mix resulting from shifts in people’s buying behaviours. In recent quarters, Empire has noted that customers have responded to rising food prices by visiting its discount stores more often, and by “trading down” to buy cheaper cuts of meat and private-label products in place of name brands.

Net earnings were roughly flat at $187.5-million or 71 cents per share in the 13 weeks ended Aug. 6, compared to 188.5-million or 70 cents per share in the same period last year.

Empire has been investing in expanding its e-commerce operations under the Voilà brand, which began in the Greater Toronto Area and began delivering from a second fulfilment centre in Montreal in March. The company plans to open two more fulfilment centres in Calgary and Vancouver in the coming years.

But while e-commerce sales spiked significantly during the pandemic as lockdowns pushed shoppers to order more of their groceries online, retailers have seen those sales drop off as restrictions ease. In a statement on Thursday, Empire noted that online sales across the industry were lower than expected in the first quarter. Empire’s own online sales fell by 21 per cent in the quarter compared to the same period last year.

Empire is now in its final year of a three-year plan called Project Horizon, which aims to add $500-million in annualized earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). That goal is still on track, the company reported on Thursday. As part of the project, Empire has been expanding and renovating stores, investing in e-commerce and a new loyalty program, cutting costs and improving its operations and merchandising.

