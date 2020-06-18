Sobeys’ parent Empire posts sales spike as pandemic stockpiling drives demand

The parent company of Sobeys, Safeway and other grocery stores is the latest to report a boost in business due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Empire Company Ltd. reported on Thursday that same-store sales grew 18 per cent in its fourth quarter, driven largely by changing shopping habits. Same-store sales, an important retail metric, measures sales growth not accounted for by store openings; Empire's figure did not include sales at its gas stations, which declined by roughly 40 per cent in the thirteen weeks ended May 2.

As restaurants and bars closed down in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, grocery stores saw demand increase significantly. Meanwhile, as people stayed home more, Empire's fuel sales were affected by lower demand as well as lower fuel prices.

Empire and other grocers invested in safety measures for their staff, including personal protective equipment and plexiglass shields at checkout lanes. However, Canada's largest grocery companies came under fire last week for the decision to cut back on "Hero Pay" bonuses for employees.

The Stellarton, N.S.-based company reported that its costs increased by $80-million during the fourth quarter due to pandemic-related expenses, mostly driven by the pay bonuses.

“Our 127,000 teammates across the country gave their all to keep our customers safe and healthy and our grocery shelves stocked during the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic,” chief executive officer Michael Medline said in a statement on Thursday. “Due to their herculean efforts, our company saw significant market share increases.”

Like other grocers, Empire saw its biggest spikes in sales volumes in early March as people stocked up in preparation for stay-at-home measures. The peak of its sales growth was in the two weeks beginning March 8, when same-store sales grew by roughly 50 per cent not including fuel sales. The intensity of purchase volumes receded slightly beginning after March 22, but still remained up by approximately 23 per cent compared to the same period last year. For the full fiscal year ended May 2, sales were up 5.8 per cent.

Empire also reported that in the first six weeks of its first quarter, starting in early May, same-store sales have grown by 13 per cent on average, not including fuel, and growth has slowed more recently.

Most grocers have found that while people are going to stores less frequently, they are buying more during each trip.

Demand for grocery e-commerce has also spiked during the pandemic, and Empire previously announced that it was accelerating testing of its new online grocery delivery service, Voilà by Sobeys, in the Greater Toronto Area. Empire announced on Thursday that it will launch the service for customers this month, beginning a phased rollout to customers across the city. In a bid to expand its e-commerce offerings, Empire has partnered with UK-based e-commerce company Ocado Group plc on the construction of two automated distribution centres in Vaughn, Ont. and in Montreal, Que. Construction of the Montreal facility, which was due to open next year, was delayed due to construction shutdowns during the pandemic. The company said on Thursday that it is hoping to make up for the delays and will analyze the effect on its launch date.

In Quebec and B.C., where Empire already operates e-commerce services through its IGA and Thrifty Foods banners, online sales have been seven times higher than usual during the pandemic.

"The pandemic has fundamentally impacted how Canadians shop for food," the company said in a statement Thursday. "...As Canada and the world adapt and progress in these unprecedented times, it is too early to forecast sales in the medium term. Management continues to anticipate a percentage of the consumption that has shifted from restaurants and hospitality businesses to grocery stores will remain in grocery stores."

Empire reported total sales of $7-billion in the fourth quarter, up from $6.2-billion in the same period last year. The company's net earnings for the quarter were $177.8-million or 66 cents per share, a 45.6-per-cent increase compared to the prior year.

For the full year ended May 2, Empire reported $26.6-billion in sales, compared to $25.1-billion in the prior year. Its full-year net earnings were $583.5-million or $2.15 per share, up from $387.3-million or $1.42 per share the year before.

Empire reported that it has exceeded its targets for a three-year turnaround plan that management referred to as "Project Sunrise." The program realized $550-million in net benefits, $50-million greater than the initial target, driven partly by cost cutting and operational changes. In a statement on Thursday Mr. Medline referred to the program as "one of the most significant turnarounds in Canadian retail history."

The company declared a dividend of 13 cents per share.

Empire also announced the extension of a share buyback program. The company bought nearly 3-million shares in fiscal 2020, and has filed a notice of intention to purchase up to 5-million shares, or 3 per cent of its class A shares, over a one-year period starting in July.

