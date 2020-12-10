 Skip to main content

Sobeys parent Empire ramps up e-commerce expansion as pandemic drives online demand

Susan Krashinsky RobertsonRetailing reporter
A produce clerk replenishes shelves at the Laird Sobeys at Leaside, on Nov. 26, 2020.

Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect Canadians’ food-buying habits, Sobeys owner Empire Company Ltd. is planning to accelerate the expansion of its e-commerce business.

The Stellarton, N.S.-based retailer announced on Thursday that it will move up construction of a third order-fulfillment centre in Calgary for its online grocery service Voilà. The company launched the service in the Greater Toronto Area this past summer, with plans to launch Voilà under its IGA banner in Quebec and in Ottawa in early 2022. Now, Empire says that it will launch online ordering for store pick-up under the Voilà brand in Alberta next year, and will launch home delivery from the new fulfilment centre in 2023.

Empire has planned to build four fulfilment centres for the Voilà service across Canada, but is speeding up the expansion to Alberta as demand for online grocery has swelled during the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

Before launching Voilà, Empire already had e-commerce services in Quebec and B.C. through its IGA and Thrifty Foods banners. The newer service, through a partnership with British online grocer Ocado Group plc, operates out of vast warehouses that use robotic technology to fill orders to be packed and shipped to customers’ homes. Empire’s e-commerce sales more than tripled in its second quarter, growing 241 per cent.

On Thursday, Empire reported sales of nearly $7-billion in the 13 weeks ended Oct. 31, up 8.4 per cent compared to the same period last year. All of Canada’s largest grocers have seen sales gains this year as people stayed home to curb the spread of COVID-19, and cooked for themselves more often. While people are shopping less often, they stock up on more items during each trip. Empire said that its grocery stores also gained market share in the second quarter.

Empire reported that same-store sales -- an important metric that tracks sales growth not affected by new store openings -- rose 8.7 per cent in the second quarter, not including fuel sales at its gas stations.

The company is trying to gain further market share from competitors by improving the productivity of its stores, expanding e-commerce, increasing sales of private label products such as those under its revamped Compliments brand, by opening more Farm Boy stores in Ontario, and by continuing to expand its discount Freshco banner in Western Canada. The company has 255 Safeway and Sobeys locations in the west, about one-quarter of which will be converted to Freshco.

The company reported $14-million in COVID-related costs in the quarter ended Oct. 31, and said it expects $15- to $20-million per quarter in additional costs during the pandemic. Last month, the company announced that it would reinstate temporary pay bonuses for some front-line workers in regions where governments have mandated a new round of pandemic lockdowns, beginning with Manitoba and parts of Ontario. Based on current lockdowns, Empire estimates the bonuses will cost roughly $5-million per quarter.

Empire reported second-quarter net earnings of $161.4-million or 60 cents per share, compared to $154.6-million or 57 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

