Sobeys parent Empire sees sales gains moderating as pandemic hits one-year mark

Susan Krashinsky RobertsonRetailing reporter
A produce clerk replenishes shelves at a Sobeys in Toronto, on Nov. 26 2020.

Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Elevated grocery sales have become the new normal for retailers, who will soon begin reporting more modest growth as they compare results with a period one year ago when the COVID-19 pandemic began to affect Canadians’ shopping habits.

On Wednesday, grocery retailer Empire Company Ltd. reported same-store sales growth of 10.7 per cent in the third quarter, not including fuel sales. (This is an important metric in retail, which shows sales growth not related to store openings or closings.) Fuel sales at its locations with gas stations continued to be down.

The company, which owns grocery chains including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, FreshCo and others, reported overall sales of $7-billion in the 13 weeks ended Jan. 30, 2021, up from $6.4-billion in the same period the prior year.

In its upcoming fourth quarter, like other retailers, Empire will begin seeing results compared with a period last year when the pandemic had begun to affect buying patterns across Canada. While the first five weeks of its fourth quarter have seen 9 per cent same-store sales growth, not including fuel sales, that level of growth is “unlikely to be sustained” through the rest of the quarter, a release from the company said on Wednesday.

The Stellarton, N.S.-based retailer is expecting some of the spending that has shifted from restaurants to grocery stores will continue, as people have become accustomed to cooking at home. It is still unclear when some regions of the country will begin loosening restrictions on bars and restaurants.

COVID-19 has also pushed many Canadians to shop online for groceries more frequently. Empire reported that e-commerce sales grew 315 per cent in the third quarter. This is compared to a period last year when the company had not yet launched its new online service, Voilà. The service began processing orders in the Greater Toronto Area, and has since expanded to Hamilton, Barrie, Kitchener, Waterloo and Guelph.

The company is building a second distribution centre for the Voilà service in Montreal, to expand the service to Ottawa and to major cities in Quebec early next year. Empire is planning to build two more distribution centres and eventually to be able to reach 75 per cent of Canadian households; the third, in Calgary, is expected to open in the first half of 2023.

In the third quarter, Empire reinstated pay bonuses for workers in regions where governments had brought in stricter pandemic-related lockdowns – such as in Ontario, Manitoba and Quebec. The cost of that measure amounted to $9-million in the third quarter, out of a total $19-million in expenses related to the pandemic. Empire management expects those expenses to be between $15- to $20-million in the fourth quarter.

The company also expects higher marketing expenses in the fourth quarter related to the Olympics in Tokyo. The grocer signed a multiyear sponsorship with the Canadian Olympic Committee in late 2019.

Empire said on Wednesday that its three-year plan announced last year, Project Horizon, is on track to add $500-million in annualized earnings to the business by the end of fiscal 2023. The plan includes renovating stores, converting Western Sobeys and Safeway stores to FreshCo banners and expanding the Farm Boy chain. Empire is also making investments in technology in order to better analyze customer data, to plan its product investments and to reduce costs.

Empire’s third-quarter net earnings were $176.3-million or 66 cents per share, up from $120.5-million or 45 cents per share in the same period last year.

